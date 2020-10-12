First Look: See What’s New in Ubuntu 20.10 ‘Groovy Gorilla’ [Video]
So to provide you (and me) with proof that six months has indeed passed here’s our Ubuntu 20.10 release video, which we’re posting ahead of the Groovy Gorilla’s stable debut in 2 weeks so you have time to soak in the changes.
I’ll be honest: Ubuntu 20.10 is not the most exciting release in Ubuntu’s history. In fact, trying to make a video about this version was a bit of a challenge! While there are changes, new features, and improvements, they’re incremental in nature. That’s hard to demo.
Hit play on video embed above to join me on my bi-annual run-through of all that’s new, nascent, and notable in the latest (and perhaps greatest?) iteration.
