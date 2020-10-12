Best Free and Open Source Linux Partitioning Tools
Disk partitioning is the means of dividing a hard disk drive into multiple logical storage units referred to as partitions. A partition is a contiguous set of blocks on a drive that are treated as an independent disk.
There are many benefits of having multiple partitions on a disk. One of the most popular reasons is to separate the operating system and program files from user files. Many Linux users prefer having the /home directory on a separate partition. This enables the operating system to be reinstalled without the loss of personal files and settings, and makes it easier to backup system and user files. Another essential benefit of partitioning is that it allows Linux to have a dedicated area for virtual memory swapping. It is also common to have several partitions on a hard drive, each of which stores an operating system. This enables users to install and run multiple operating systems on a computer without using virtualization.
Python Programming
-
Ever wanted to send emails using just Python? A few lines of code and you don’t even need to log into your Gmail account to email anyone in the world. In fact, you can do this in your terminal
-
Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there. Whether you want to learn it for work or for fun, it's a powerful and useful language for any purpose. You can create applications to help you with daily tasks, fun games you and your friends can play, scripts to process data, applications to generate or parse information, and much more.
-
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use ReportLab’s standard built-in fonts when generating PDFs with Python.
-
All programs process data in one form or another, and many need to be able to save and retrieve that data from one invocation to the next. Python, SQLite, and SQLAlchemy give your programs database functionality, allowing you to store data in a single file without the need for a database server.
You can achieve similar results using flat files in any number of formats, including CSV, JSON, XML, and even custom formats. Flat files are often human-readable text files—though they can also be binary data—with a structure that can be parsed by a computer program. Below, you’ll explore using SQL databases and flat files for data storage and manipulation and learn how to decide which approach is right for your program.
-
In this tutorial, we'll discuss the details of generating different synthetic datasets using Numpy and Scikit-learn libraries. We'll see how different samples can be generated from various distributions with known parameters.
We'll also discuss generating datasets for different purposes, such as regression, classification, and clustering. At the end we'll see how we can generate a dataset that mimics the distribution of an existing dataset.
today's howtos
-
Bluetooth is an extensively-used protocol for wireless audio connection with servers. You can find nearly every single person using Bluetooth on their mobile devices and systems. Using a Bluetooth device in a Linux distribution can be a bit complex for the first time. If you are an Arch Linux user, then you may become confused when configuring Bluetooth on your server.
-
Spotify is a free music app that you can use to listen to music on your operating system of Arch Linux. Other distributions of Linux implement the apt command to get this free music application. Arch Linux is different from Ubuntu and other Linux distributions due to its complex structure. If you wish to get the benefits of unlimited music on your Arch Linux, then you have to opt for the snapd command. Spotify is not a part of the official depository of Arch Linux, so you have to get it from the Arch user repository. This guide shares the extensive details of installing and using Spotify on your Arch Linux.
-
In the language of programming, Docker is renowned as the premier platform as a software container. Docker’s description as a container ensures the smooth running of the software contained in its library with proper settings. One of the primary reasons why programmers are inclined towards using Docker is because it administers the issues pertinent to the server. Docker provides you affirmation that wherever you run the software, its functions will run smoothly and without any issues.
Docker is highly compatible with almost all the Linux distributions. Docker can run software, as well as build images from its library. In simplified terms, Docker is the tool that eases issues when running deployed software. The snap operates on code from Docker, but itself is not an entity of Docker. The latest update of the Docker shows the Apache license 2.0 and has reserved copyrights over its domain. The container system of Docker offers an optimal solution for operating software. That provides Docker an edge over other package-building platforms. This guide specifies all the steps necessary to install Docker on your Arch Linux operating system.
-
Debian is one of the most popular Linux distributions out there. Debian is free and open-source. Debian is also a very stable operating system.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install Debian on Raspberry Pi 4. So, let’s get started.
-
When we cut or copy a text within the Nano editor, it is saved to a special buffer known as Cutbuffer. Remember Cutbuffer is not the same as a clipboard. The clipboard is maintained by Gnome and it only saves the text that is copied using the mouse right-click menu or using the Ctrl+Shift+c keyboard shortcut.
In the following article, we will show you how to copy from Cutbuffer and Gnome Clipboard to Nano editor. The commands have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Terminal.
-
RStudio is a development environment platform created for developers who are interested in the statistical programming language R. The platform is available in both open-source and commercial editions, of course, the feature difference will be there. The paid version will have more extensive features as compared to the open-source one.
-
The SIM PIN code is a security feature that protects against unauthorized individuals accessing your SIM card data. Some smartphone models come with this option on by default, while others need to have the feature enabled. A vast majority of carriers provide standard SIM PIN codes like 0000 or 1234, while others generate random codes.
-
In the following post, you will see how to open a new or an existing file in Nano editor. The commands have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Terminal.
-
Manjaro is a free and open-source Arch-based Linux distribution. Manjaro is for people who love Arch Linux but don’t like the complexity that comes with Arch Linux. It is easy to use and a very nice looking desktop operating system. It works straight out of the box and has a wide range of software pre-installed.
-
Kali Linux is a Debian based operating system specially made for penetration testing. Kali Linux has all the required tools for penetration testing installed by default. Even if something is not installed by default, it will be in the official package repository of Kali Linux. So, you can easily install whatever you need from the official package repository of Kali Linux. Kali Linux is any penetration tester’s best friend.
-
The network manager is responsible for the administration, detection, and connection of the server with internet connectivity. It is a tool that assists the user in automatically connecting the Arch Linux operating system with the network. You can also opt for the netctl utility that comes along the Arch Linux server. An effective network manager puts up your system defenses against unknown connectivity bugs. Arch Linux is a complex system, so it requires an efficient network-manager to oversee the secure connection. This guide provides a detailed understanding of downloading and using the network manager in Arch Linux.
-
Arch Linux constitutes a complex distribution of Linux, making it a grueling Linux operating system. Programmers that do not have a strong command over Arch Linux usually opt for other distributions. The prominent distinction among Arch Linux and its other distributions is Pacman. Pacman is a package manager that buffs package usage in Arch Linux. It flattens the use of packages, both from the repository and the ones that you build on your own. Pacman incorporates a set of commands that ease the manipulation of Arch-based packages in the Arch Linux distribution. Pacman also contains binary packages to assist in the creation of a package build. In other Linux distributions, you comply with the apt command; while in Arch Linux, Pacman commands can come in handy for more efficient management of the system repository and build.
-
Email reader programs such as Thunderbird or Evolution are great, but sometimes they can feel bloated. If you found yourself working mainly from CLI, you may find useful to learn how to install and configure Mutt, a command line email client: that’s what we will do in this tutorial.
Vivaldi Web Browser Brings Back the 80s with Built-In Retro Arcade Game
Meet Vivaldia, the brand-new retro arcade-style runner game that comes with the Vivaldi 3.4 release of the Chromium-based web browser for Linux, Android, Chromebook, Mac, and Windows platforms. The game is inspired by CyberPunk and Future Noir genres and brings back good old memories for die-hard computer users like me.
Vivaldia is all about fun! Developed in partnership with Porcelain Fortress, the game is set in a world where humans and technology collide, where you have to claim your city back and save the humans of the city by fighting evil machines.
Recent comments
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 40 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago
22 hours 23 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago