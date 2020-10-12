Best Free and Open Source Linux Partitioning Tools Disk partitioning is the means of dividing a hard disk drive into multiple logical storage units referred to as partitions. A partition is a contiguous set of blocks on a drive that are treated as an independent disk. There are many benefits of having multiple partitions on a disk. One of the most popular reasons is to separate the operating system and program files from user files. Many Linux users prefer having the /home directory on a separate partition. This enables the operating system to be reinstalled without the loss of personal files and settings, and makes it easier to backup system and user files. Another essential benefit of partitioning is that it allows Linux to have a dedicated area for virtual memory swapping. It is also common to have several partitions on a hard drive, each of which stores an operating system. This enables users to install and run multiple operating systems on a computer without using virtualization.

Python Programming Sending an Email Using Python | The Linux Rain Ever wanted to send emails using just Python? A few lines of code and you don’t even need to log into your Gmail account to email anyone in the world. In fact, you can do this in your terminal

Learn Python by creating a video game | Opensource.com Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there. Whether you want to learn it for work or for fun, it's a powerful and useful language for any purpose. You can create applications to help you with daily tasks, fun games you and your friends can play, scripts to process data, applications to generate or parse information, and much more.

ReportLab 101 - Creating Fonts on the Canvas (Video) - The Mouse Vs. The Python In this tutorial, you will learn how to use ReportLab’s standard built-in fonts when generating PDFs with Python.

Data Management With Python, SQLite, and SQLAlchemy – Real Python All programs process data in one form or another, and many need to be able to save and retrieve that data from one invocation to the next. Python, SQLite, and SQLAlchemy give your programs database functionality, allowing you to store data in a single file without the need for a database server. You can achieve similar results using flat files in any number of formats, including CSV, JSON, XML, and even custom formats. Flat files are often human-readable text files—though they can also be binary data—with a structure that can be parsed by a computer program. Below, you’ll explore using SQL databases and flat files for data storage and manipulation and learn how to decide which approach is right for your program.

Generating Synthetic Data with Numpy and Scikit-Learn In this tutorial, we'll discuss the details of generating different synthetic datasets using Numpy and Scikit-learn libraries. We'll see how different samples can be generated from various distributions with known parameters. We'll also discuss generating datasets for different purposes, such as regression, classification, and clustering. At the end we'll see how we can generate a dataset that mimics the distribution of an existing dataset.