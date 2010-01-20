A home computer makes an ideal appliance to store and stream music. The purpose of a music server is to deliver tracks when requested by a client. The server can deliver music to machines over a local area network as well as computers connected over the internet. Linux is widely recognized as an ideal operating system to serve web pages. But the server capabilities of Linux extend far beyond merely providing HTTP servers. There is a wide range of multimedia software available for Linux which turns your machine into a jukebox. There are even dedicated Linux distributions that turn your computer into a music server. This article identifies the best free software which enables your Linux machine to act as a music server, distributing digital tracks over a network. Such software supports popular audio formats such as FLAC, OGG Vorbis, and MP3.

today's leftovers struct page, the Linux physical page frame data structure Linux manages physical memory by dividing it into PAGE_SIZE pieces. Usually this is the same as the CPU's page size, between 4KiB and 64KiB. Each page has a small data structure (about 64 bytes) called struct page, which contains various pieces of information about the page. If you allocate a page using the low level page allocator directly (e.g. alloc_page(), alloc_pages() and similar functions) then some of the fields in struct page are available for you to use. If you allocate it through another memory allocator, that allocator may be using the struct page for its own purposes, and so you may not use it. Consult the documentation for your memory allocator to see if it allows you to use any of it. The primary users of struct page are the page cache and anonymous memory and they impose various restrictions on how you can use various fields within the structure. This document explains how you can use them safely.

Linux 5.10 Begins Landing The Long Overdue Revamp Of printk() - Phoronix The Linux kernel's fundamental printk() function for printing messages at various log levels for then accessing via the likes of dmesg is beginning to see a significant overhaul. Coming with Linux 5.10 is now a fully lock-less ring-buffer implementation for printk. This new implementation allows for storing and reading messages without the possibility of deadlocks or relying on temporary per-CPU buffers.

The Gnocchi package in Debian – Zigo's blog This is a follow-up from the blog post of Russel as seen here: https://etbe.coker.com.au/2020/10/13/first-try-gnocchi-statsd/. There’s a bunch of things he wrote which I unfortunately must say is inaccurate, and sometimes even completely wrong. It is my point of view that none of the reported bugs are helpful for anyone that understand Gnocchi and how to set it up. It’s however a terrible experience that Russell had, and I do understand why (and why it’s not his fault). I’m very much open on how to fix this on the packaging level, though some things aren’t IMO fixable. Here’s the details.

Find out more about the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference - openSUSE News The openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference organizers are thrilled to begin the conference and hope everyone has a great time. To get attendees more accustomed to the event, we are publishing some resources and info that will help people joining this year’s conference.

[PCLinuxOS] KDE installation media updated 2020.1015 PCLinuxOS installation media for KDE has been updated to 2020.1015. Features: Kernel 5.8.14, Nvidia 450.80.02, GCC 10.2.0, KDE Plasma Desktop 5.20.0, KDE Frameworks 5.75.0 and KDE Applications 20.08.2, New Global Desktop theme and Iconset. Wallpaper provided by Zoid. Installation media is available in 3 sizes. Darkstar 1.5 Gig (basic), KDE5 2.5 Gig (standard) and Magnum 3.5 Gig (large).