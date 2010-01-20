Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, Destination Linux, Unfettered Freedom, FLOSS Weekly
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 876
apartment internet, ansible, chef, automation, 3d printing, and more
-
Destination Linux 195: Interview with Fedora's Project Lead, Matthew Miller - Destination Linux
This week we have an exciting interview in store for you with the Project Lead of Fedora, Matthew Miller! We’re going to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Libre Office and talk about their conference happening this week! In the Gaming section this week, Debian of all things announced they were putting on a Gaming Focused Conference event in November so we’ll discuss what that could mean. Later in the show, we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, on this week’s episode of Destination Linux.
-
Unfettered Freedom, Ep. 9 - OpenOffice, Non-Free JavaScript, Linux Journal, Planned Obsolescence - YouTube
Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software. On this freedom-packed episode: 0:00 - Intro 1:32 - An open letter to Apache OpenOffice.
-
FLOSS Weekly 600: Chatcola - Open Source Server, Decentralized Communication
Chatcola is an open-source server with decentralized communication software that does not need user authentication. Doc Searls and Shawn Powers talk with Milan Kazarka, who is the co-founder of Chatcola. They discuss how Chatcola is unique because it doesn't hold the data, and all messages get deleted either after a set time or when the user would like. They talk about the importance of a messaging system being decentralized and the future of Chatcola.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 843 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Servers
A home computer makes an ideal appliance to store and stream music. The purpose of a music server is to deliver tracks when requested by a client. The server can deliver music to machines over a local area network as well as computers connected over the internet. Linux is widely recognized as an ideal operating system to serve web pages. But the server capabilities of Linux extend far beyond merely providing HTTP servers. There is a wide range of multimedia software available for Linux which turns your machine into a jukebox. There are even dedicated Linux distributions that turn your computer into a music server. This article identifies the best free software which enables your Linux machine to act as a music server, distributing digital tracks over a network. Such software supports popular audio formats such as FLAC, OGG Vorbis, and MP3.
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
45 min 52 sec ago
7 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 58 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago