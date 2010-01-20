Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming: Perl, Bash, Java, JS and Rust

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 15th of October 2020 03:29:30 PM Filed under
Development
  • Nice Helper to Sanitize File Names - sanity.pl

    One of the most awesome helpers I carry around in my ~/bin since the early '00s is the sanity.pl script written by Andreas Gohr. It just recently came back to use when I started to archive some awesome Corona enforced live session music with youtube-dl.

  • Grab A Stanford Computer Science Education

    To be fair, not all of these classes are easy to digest on their own. Some of them are supporting material and you really need the professor’s lectures. However, for some classes like CS106L (Standard C++ Programming) you’ll find complete sets of lecture notes and some classes even have video lectures, like the one below from CS224N, Natural Language Processing with Deep Learning.

  • Bash How to Write a Variable to a File – Linux Hint

    Apart from being a command-line interpreter, Bash is a very interesting programming language as well. It has so many different aspects that can be explored for mastering oneself in Bash programming. In this article, we will learn the method of writing a variable to a file in Bash using Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to use Variables in Bash – Linux Hint

    For those who have performed some programming tasks before, they will be familiar with variables. But, for those who haven’t any programming knowledge, variables are used to temporarily store a piece of information. Variables are defined in a program to store specific types of data like integer, float, and strings. As we know that bash is a weakly typed language in which variables are not bound with a particular data type, therefore, no need to define any data type to the variable at the declaration time. If we assign a numeric value to a variable then it will take it as an integer and in the case of a text value, it will behave as a string. In Bash Script, variables that can be defined in a Bash file or from the terminal are used to manage and control the actions of the whole bash program. Variables are quite easy to use but, if you don’t have a proper understanding of how they work then, you can easily get yourself in trouble.

  • The myth of equinoctial gales

    In 2020, "wise ones" here in Tasmania still talk about equinoctial gales. Belief in the coincidence of strong winds and the equinoxes is handed down from generation to generation and reinforced by selective memory. Equinoctial gales have the same durability in local folklore as Rain before seven, fine by eleven and If the moon comes in wet, it'll be wet for a fortnight. Both of these sayings, typically prefaced with "They say...", are nonsense but are commonly repeated.

    I wanted to get some local, long-term wind data for analysis: when do gale-force winds blow during the year in Tasmania? Do they regularly appear around the equinoxes? Alas, I ran up against a paywall. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology makes large volumes of weather data freely available from individual recording stations, but the wind data product I was after was priced at AUD$99 for "cost recovery".

  • Javascript String to Int

    Javascript is a language of the web and managing data is an important aspect of any programming language. We often need to manipulate or manage variables according to our needs. Sometimes we need to perform arithmetic operations so, we can’t do that with strings. We need integers to do that.

  • Javascript Substring

    Javascript is a scripting or programming language of the web. Strings are an important part of the variables in any programming language. We often need to manipulate or extract some specific string according to our needs or somewhere we don’t have to show all the text. You must have seen some data (if we specifically talk about strings) on the web that are not fully shown on the screen. How did that happen? How can we get some specific part of a string? So, let’s take a look at what is a string and how we can take a substring of that string.

  • Checkpointing Java from outside of Java - Red Hat Developer

    When OpenJDK‘s Java virtual machine (JVM) runs a Java application, it loads a dozen or so classes before it starts the main class. It runs a method several hundred times before it invokes the optimizing compiler on that method. This preparation is a critical component of Java’s “write once, run anywhere” power, but it comes at the cost of long startup times.

    We’ve been working on a new approach that allows you to load your classes, warm up your just-in-time (JIT) compiler, and then checkpoint your application. Later, you can restore the application to get it running quickly. With these changes, we have seen applications that took seconds to start come up warm in milliseconds.

    In this article, you’ll learn how to checkpoint and restore a running Java program from the Linux command line. In another article soon, I will introduce a Java Native Interface (JNI) library that lets you checkpoint and restore a Java program from inside of your Java code.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 360 [Ed: It's not openly developed because GitHub is proprietary and Microsoft controlled.]

    This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.

»

More in Tux Machines

6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Servers

A home computer makes an ideal appliance to store and stream music. The purpose of a music server is to deliver tracks when requested by a client. The server can deliver music to machines over a local area network as well as computers connected over the internet. Linux is widely recognized as an ideal operating system to serve web pages. But the server capabilities of Linux extend far beyond merely providing HTTP servers. There is a wide range of multimedia software available for Linux which turns your machine into a jukebox. There are even dedicated Linux distributions that turn your computer into a music server. This article identifies the best free software which enables your Linux machine to act as a music server, distributing digital tracks over a network. Such software supports popular audio formats such as FLAC, OGG Vorbis, and MP3. Read more

Android Leftovers

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • struct page, the Linux physical page frame data structure

    Linux manages physical memory by dividing it into PAGE_SIZE pieces. Usually this is the same as the CPU's page size, between 4KiB and 64KiB. Each page has a small data structure (about 64 bytes) called struct page, which contains various pieces of information about the page. If you allocate a page using the low level page allocator directly (e.g. alloc_page(), alloc_pages() and similar functions) then some of the fields in struct page are available for you to use. If you allocate it through another memory allocator, that allocator may be using the struct page for its own purposes, and so you may not use it. Consult the documentation for your memory allocator to see if it allows you to use any of it. The primary users of struct page are the page cache and anonymous memory and they impose various restrictions on how you can use various fields within the structure. This document explains how you can use them safely.

  • Linux 5.10 Begins Landing The Long Overdue Revamp Of printk() - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel's fundamental printk() function for printing messages at various log levels for then accessing via the likes of dmesg is beginning to see a significant overhaul. Coming with Linux 5.10 is now a fully lock-less ring-buffer implementation for printk. This new implementation allows for storing and reading messages without the possibility of deadlocks or relying on temporary per-CPU buffers.

    •      
  • Raspberry Pi High Quality security camera
             
  • The Gnocchi package in Debian – Zigo's blog

    This is a follow-up from the blog post of Russel as seen here: https://etbe.coker.com.au/2020/10/13/first-try-gnocchi-statsd/. There’s a bunch of things he wrote which I unfortunately must say is inaccurate, and sometimes even completely wrong. It is my point of view that none of the reported bugs are helpful for anyone that understand Gnocchi and how to set it up. It’s however a terrible experience that Russell had, and I do understand why (and why it’s not his fault). I’m very much open on how to fix this on the packaging level, though some things aren’t IMO fixable. Here’s the details.

  • Find out more about the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference - openSUSE News

    The openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference organizers are thrilled to begin the conference and hope everyone has a great time. To get attendees more accustomed to the event, we are publishing some resources and info that will help people joining this year’s conference.

  • [PCLinuxOS] KDE installation media updated 2020.1015

    PCLinuxOS installation media for KDE has been updated to 2020.1015. Features: Kernel 5.8.14, Nvidia 450.80.02, GCC 10.2.0, KDE Plasma Desktop 5.20.0, KDE Frameworks 5.75.0 and KDE Applications 20.08.2, New Global Desktop theme and Iconset. Wallpaper provided by Zoid. Installation media is available in 3 sizes. Darkstar 1.5 Gig (basic), KDE5 2.5 Gig (standard) and Magnum 3.5 Gig (large).

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6