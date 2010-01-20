Games: Hearts of Iron IV: Battle for the Bosporus, Akurra, Dungeons of Clay and Everything is Garbage
Hearts of Iron IV: Battle for the Bosporus is out now (plus a HoI IV sale)
Get ready to by an armchair general once again, as Hearts of Iron IV: Battle for the Bosporus is out now for Paradox Development Studio's best-selling strategy wargame about World War II.
What can Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey do to secure their own safety while the world around them is at war? That's what you can find out with this new expansion, as it provides a base for you to meddle with history once again with the new country pack containing new national focus trees for three nations that border the strategic waterways of the Black and Aegean Seas.
Block-pushing puzzler 'Akurra' gains a Linux demo that needs testing
Made in the spirit of the classics like Chip's Challenge, Adventure's of Lolo, Sokoban, and Zelda and following a successful Kickstarter the upcoming Akurra has a demo now.
"Push blocks into holes, over pits, avoid spikes, explore caves, and ride sea turtles in order to find keys, gems, and stars that unlock new paths and friends to aid you as you explore a collection of islands chock-full of puzzles and secrets. The puzzles in Akurra build complexity over time as you unlock new areas and islands with new puzzle pieces and mechanics."
Back in June, developer Jason Newman managed to get over $20K in funding from the Kickstarter so there's a lot of interest in these retro-inspired puzzle games it seems. As of the latest update on Kickstarter, they've now put up an initial build of the demo for Linux too!
Enter a weird ever-changing world of clay in Dungeons of Clay out now
Dungeons of Clay is the latest rather quirky title from ShotX Studio, a rogue-lite action-platform that offers up tons of action, plenty of items and some seriously weird enemies. Released on October 12, along with Linux support.
"Explore the ever-changing dungeons in the surreal world made of clay. Unlock the hidden secrets, overcome the dangers, defeat dreadful creatures and reap the treasures to acquire almighty power. Don't forget to bring your patience, because you will have to merge all your talents and skills if you're ever going to reach the depths of the dungeon."
Create supply chains from filth in Everything is Garbage
Originally made for the Ludum Dare 47 game jam, Everything is Garbage has you create amusing supply chains to turn garbage into lots of money.
Created by some of the folks from Free Lives (Broforce, Genital Jousting and more), you start off with nothing but a small island and a pile a trash. What they've managed to create is a deceptively simple looking production chain sim. Nowhere near the complication levels of Factorio mind you but clever enough in the execution of it to easily enjoy the experience of turning trash into piles of monies.
