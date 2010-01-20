Today in Techrights
- Links 15/10/2020: Parted Magic Leaves OpenBox, US Congress Urged to Choose Free Software
- A FIDO/FIDO2 False Sense of Security for Premium Prices
- ClearlyDefined is Just Microsoft Land Grab (Which the OSI Now Actively Participates in)
- Linus Torvalds on GNU When His Ego Was Still Smaller
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Servers
A home computer makes an ideal appliance to store and stream music. The purpose of a music server is to deliver tracks when requested by a client. The server can deliver music to machines over a local area network as well as computers connected over the internet. Linux is widely recognized as an ideal operating system to serve web pages. But the server capabilities of Linux extend far beyond merely providing HTTP servers. There is a wide range of multimedia software available for Linux which turns your machine into a jukebox. There are even dedicated Linux distributions that turn your computer into a music server. This article identifies the best free software which enables your Linux machine to act as a music server, distributing digital tracks over a network. Such software supports popular audio formats such as FLAC, OGG Vorbis, and MP3.
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
