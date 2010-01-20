Mesa 20.2.1 and Mesa 20.1.10 Released
mesa 20.2.1
Hi list, I realize that this is a week late, I simply put everything in the calendar one week off. Doh. Anyway, mesa 20.2.1 is now available, this release looks much bigger than it actually is, because of all of the .pick_status commits. there's a bit of everything in here, all and all a nice little .1 Dylan
Mesa 20.2.1 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes
Mesa 20.2 officially released at the end of September as the Q3'2020 open-source driver stack update providing open-source OpenGL/OpenCL/Vulkan support for much of the graphics hardware on the market. For those that prefer waiting for the first point release before upgrading, that milestone was reached today.
Mesa 20.1.10 Is Released With A Handful Of Bug-Fixes
Mesa 20.1.10 is a small bug-fix release for GNU/Linux distributions that have not yet upgraded to Mesa 20.2.0. There's not much to see, there's seven for the Intel graphics drivers and two on the AMD side.
