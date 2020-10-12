Getting KDE onto commercial hardware
At Akademy 2020, the annual KDE conference that was held virtually this year, KDE developer Nate Graham delivered a talk entitled "Visions of the Future" (YouTube video) about the possible future of KDE on commercial products. Subtitled "Plasma sold on retail hardware — lots of it", the session concentrated on ways to make KDE applications (and the Plasma desktop) the default environment on hardware sold to the general public. The proposal includes creating an official KDE distribution with a hardware certification program and directly paying developers.
Graham started by giving some context; the ideas to be presented were a followup on the KDE accessibility and productivity goals from 2017. One of the objectives was to get Plasma and KDE applications ready to work on all kinds of hardware. Graham thinks that this has been achieved and it is the time to move to the next step: creating an official KDE operating system. He commented: "we have to, if we want to have direct relations with hardware vendors".
KDE already has an official distribution called neon, he said. Neon is, however, a "halfway product", because it showcases current KDE products on top of a distribution (Ubuntu 20.04 LTS) that may otherwise be outdated. On the other hand, it is good enough to be shipped on Slimbook laptops. A member of the audience requested an explanation of what has changed from the inception of neon, which was not called an official KDE OS at that time. Graham responded that there was a fear of harming the relationships between KDE and distributors, but agreed that a good way to go forward would be to call neon what it really is: the official KDE distribution.
Graham continued by presenting his list of requirements for such an OS. First, it needs the latest software, including a current Linux kernel, which is necessary for hardware enablement. The applications should be newer than those found in Ubuntu; they could be installed from Flatpaks or Snaps. The last requirement was to make it possible to rebase this system onto another distribution. With such features, this system "will be more awesome", he said.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1177 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux or Linux Support
Best open source gifts for 2020
If you're looking for a desktop, the single greatest Linux-powered desktop on the market is the System 76 Thelio. In fact, it might be the best desktop you can buy, period. This beast of a machine comes in three flavors: Thelio, Thelio Major, and Thelio Massive. For everyday use, go with Thelio. If your open source enthusiast is a gamer or needs more power, go with the Thelio Major. If, however, the recipient of this gift is a serious number cruncher, the Thelio Massive will power all of their tasks. Either way, you cannot go wrong with a gift of the Thelio. The Thelio has a base price of $899, the Thelio Major has a base price of $2499, and the Thelio Massive has a base price of $3199.
Audiocasts/Shows: Why Client Server Is Perfect For The Unix Philosophy, Bad Voltage, and Ubuntu Podcast
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago