Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Collabora Online moves out of The Document Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 15th of October 2020 08:13:51 PM Filed under
LibO
OOo

The Document Foundation (TDF) was formed in 2010 as a home for the newly created LibreOffice project; it has just celebrated its tenth anniversary. As it begins its second decade, though, TDF is showing some signs of strain. Evidence of this could be seen in the disagreement over a five-year marketing plan in July. More recently, the TDF membership committee sent an open letter to the board of directors demanding more transparency and expressing fears of conflicts of interest within the board. Now the situation has advanced with one of the TDF's largest contributing companies announcing that it will be moving some of its work out of the foundation entirely.

The dispute over the marketing plan has its roots in money, as is often the case. Developing a large system like LibreOffice requires the work of dozens of engineers, who need to be paid to be able to put a full-time effort into the project. Some of the companies employing those developers — Collabora in particular — think that TDF has succeeded too well; the free version of LibreOffice is solid enough that attempts to sell commercial support for it are running into a wall. The proposed marketing plan was designed to better differentiate "community-supported" LibreOffice from the professionally supported offerings from TDF member companies. This idea did not sit well with community members, who worried that LibreOffice was being pushed into a second-class citizen status.

The tension is at its highest around LibreOffice Online, which provides for collaborative editing of documents hosted on a central server. Evidently, what revenue does exist in the LibreOffice ecosystem is mostly focused on LibreOffice Online, which is a relatively hard service to set up and maintain without having somebody dedicated to the task. TDF has encouraged potential users to go with commercial offerings by, among other things, allowing the system to suggest commercial support to users and not offering binary builds of the LibreOffice Online server. Currently, if you want to establish a LibreOffice Online instance, you must start with the source and build it from there.

Read more

More: an Online move ...

»

More in Tux Machines

Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux or Linux Support

  • FPGA powered Corazon-AI gateway supports up to 8 IP cameras for video analytics

    The AI gateway runs the usual Petalinux distributions plus Vitis AI stack that includes pre-optimized deep learning models from mainstream frameworks such as Tensorflow, Caffe, Darknet, and PyTorch.

  • Embedded Artists Unveils iMX RT1064 uCOM with WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1 Module

    The company provides a FreeRTOS BSP, as well as an iMX RT1064 uCOM developer’s kit for development. I understand i.MX RT1064 is very similar to i.MX RT1062 processor found in Teensy 4.1 with the main difference being the 4GB on-chip QSPI flash. Just like with other i.MX RT processor, the solution is best suited for fast applications requiring real-time response with ultra-low latency as well as application processor level of performance.

  • VIA VAB-950 SBC Features MediaTek i500 SoC for AIoT Applications

    VIA provides Android 10 and Yocto 2.6 Linux BSP’s for the module and board, as well as optional 10.1″ WUXGA LCD display and 4G LTE mPCIe module.

  • Apollo Lake panel PC offers mini-PCIe and M.2

    ICOP’s Linux-ready, Apollo Lake based “PINT-090T-APL” panel PC provides an IP65-protected, 9-inch touchscreen plus GbE, HDMI, 3x USB, 2x COM, and mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion.

  • RK3399 SBC offers 40-pin and M.2 expansion

    The Novasom-M9 is a compact SBC that runs Android or Linux on the Rockchip RK3399 with GbE, HDMI, eDP, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, and an M.2 slot.

  • Starting production soon!

    Thank you everyone for being so patient while waiting for us to ship Pocket P.C. We want to ship a well-tested well-built product to you. This means that we have iterated through multiple prototypes and revisions before deciding to enter mass production. It’s October and everything is coming together for final assembly next month in November. We have begun to purchase all the components with lead-times of 4 weeks or more. This includes the battery and LCD Display Modules. The plastic injection molding is being machined and we are awaiting initial injected plastic samples.

  • Lilbits: Google Hangouts, Pocket P.C., and Pine64’s modular Linux phone

    About a year after introducing a concept for a handheld Linux computer priced at $199, Popcorn Computer is getting closer to actually being able to deliver that little PC to customers. It’s up for pre-order for $199 and according to the latest progress update, production is on track to begin next month and if everything goes well, the first units could ship before the end of November.

  • Tracealyzer Version 4.4 with support for embedded Linux now available

    Percepio, the specialist in visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems, has announced the immediate availability of Tracealyzer version 4.4 with new support for embedded Linux. [...] Percepio CEO and founder Dr. Johan Kraft commented, “Percepio Tracealyzer is firmly established as the leading solution for visual trace diagnostics in the RTOS space. Linux is the single largest platform for embedded and IoT systems today and has an even greater need for better debugging support at system level. We are therefore thrilled to release an even better version of Tracealyzer that is now also optimised for the needs of embedded Linux developers.”

  • Tracealyzer ships with support for embedded Linux

    Version 4.4 of the Percepio Tracealyzer tool with support for embedded Linux is now shipping after an open beta programme After extensive public beta testing, Percepio has launched version 4.4 of its Tracealyzer development tool with support for embedded Linux alongside its real time operating systems.

Best open source gifts for 2020

If you're looking for a desktop, the single greatest Linux-powered desktop on the market is the System 76 Thelio. In fact, it might be the best desktop you can buy, period. This beast of a machine comes in three flavors: Thelio, Thelio Major, and Thelio Massive. For everyday use, go with Thelio. If your open source enthusiast is a gamer or needs more power, go with the Thelio Major. If, however, the recipient of this gift is a serious number cruncher, the Thelio Massive will power all of their tasks. Either way, you cannot go wrong with a gift of the Thelio. The Thelio has a base price of $899, the Thelio Major has a base price of $2499, and the Thelio Massive has a base price of $3199. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Why Client Server Is Perfect For The Unix Philosophy, Bad Voltage, and Ubuntu Podcast

  • Why Client Server Is Perfect For The Unix Philosophy - YouTube

    The client server model is incredibly popular for building Linux applications so I thought it'd be fun to explain how the model works and why it is the perfect choice if following the Unix philosophy is important to the way that you develop your software.

  • Bad Voltage 3×15: Interactive Multimedia Communications

    Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which things are not necessarily jazzed up versions of other things, we wonder what data truly is...

  • S13E30 – Whistling indoors | Ubuntu Podcast

    This week we’ve been upgrading our GPUs. We discuss our experiences using IoT devices, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback. It’s Season 13 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium), Debian (httpcomponents-client), Fedora (claws-mail), SUSE (bcm43xx-firmware, crmsh, libqt5-qtimageformats, libqt5-qtsvg, php53, php7, and rubygem-activesupport-4_2), and Ubuntu (php5, php7.0, php7.2, php7.4, python2.7, python3.4, python3.5, python3.6, and vim).

  • SUSE Releases Fixes for BleedingTooth Vulnerabilities

    Yesterday evening, Google and Intel published a new set of software vulnerabilities that affect machines running Linux Kernels that use Bluetooth. The set of vulnerabilities, called BleedingTooth, impact SUSE Linux Enterprise systems with enabled Bluetooth hardware.

  • Alcide and SUSE: A New Partnership in DevSecOps

    At SUSE, we are actively looking to find technology alignment with the Partners in our ecosystem that are looking to drive open source innovations. An important function of that partner community is our close collaboration with Independent Software Vendors that are looking to help power digital transformation and enable our customers to innovate and grow. These collaborative partnerships help support our joint customer in their digital journey from on-prem infrastructures towards hybrid- and multi-cloud environments. That’s the reason why our engagement with Alcide definitely makes sense. The cloud-native company seeks to bridge the gap between DevOps and Security by providing real-time visibility of operations, with deep analysis and control in order to manage complex Kubernetes deployments.

  • Ubuntu Studio: About Website Security

    We are aware that, as of this writing, our website is not 100% https. Our website is hosted by Canonical. There is an open ticket to get everything changed-over, but these things take time. There is nothing the Ubuntu Studio Team can do to speed this along or fix it ourselves. If you explicitly type-in https:// to your web browser, you should get the secure SSL version of our site.

  • BleedingTooth Linux Exploit Can Lead to Remote Code Execution Within Bluetooth Range

    A new Bluetooth security vulnerability has appeared, and this time Linux is under the gun. Andy Nguyen, an information security researcher, discovered the vulnerabilities. They are collectively known as BleedingTooth, which allows for zero-click remote code execution on Linux devices within Bluetooth range. The code can be executed with kernel privileges, and Intel has rated the exploit at an 8.3 on the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS). According to the research page for CVE-2020-12351, BleedingTooth is a "Heap-Based Type Confusion in L2CAP." What this means is that a malicious user can send data to the Bluetooth subsystem (BlueZ program) in Linux, after which the code for the subsystem does not check the type of payload. As a result, the injection is read into the subsystem, and it can lead to further code execution. As the research page explains, "A remote attacker in short distance knowing the victim's bd [Bluetooth Device] address can send a malicious l2cap packet and cause denial of service or possibly arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges." Andy Nguyen showcased this vulnerability in the video below, where he launched a calculator program on a remote machine.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6