JupyterLab is the next-generation web-based Jupyter user interface. It allows you to work with Jupyter Notebooks, as well as editors, terminals, and more, to produce interactive documents for data science, statistical modeling, data visualization, and more.
It has native viewers for PDF, CSV, JSON, images, and more. It is also extensible to support other formats.
You might have heard these words together : AI, Machine Learning and Python. The reason behind this is that Python is one of the most suitable languages for AI and ML. Python is one of the simplest programming languages and AI and ML are the most complex technologies. This opposite combination makes them to be together.
In simple words, I would like to make this clear that Machine learning is a really complex technology. Its algorithms are really complex and difficult to understand. And on the other hand, Python is considered to be one of the most simplest languages. Its syntax structure and coding length is really short to understand. That is why Python is considered to be the most suitable language as it can manage complex algorithms in the simplest way.
The company provides a FreeRTOS BSP, as well as an iMX RT1064 uCOM developer’s kit for development. I understand i.MX RT1064 is very similar to i.MX RT1062 processor found in Teensy 4.1 with the main difference being the 4GB on-chip QSPI flash. Just like with other i.MX RT processor, the solution is best suited for fast applications requiring real-time response with ultra-low latency as well as application processor level of performance.
Thank you everyone for being so patient while waiting for us to ship Pocket P.C. We want to ship a well-tested well-built product to you. This means that we have iterated through multiple prototypes and revisions before deciding to enter mass production.
It’s October and everything is coming together for final assembly next month in November. We have begun to purchase all the components with lead-times of 4 weeks or more. This includes the battery and LCD Display Modules. The plastic injection molding is being machined and we are awaiting initial injected plastic samples.
About a year after introducing a concept for a handheld Linux computer priced at $199, Popcorn Computer is getting closer to actually being able to deliver that little PC to customers.
It’s up for pre-order for $199 and according to the latest progress update, production is on track to begin next month and if everything goes well, the first units could ship before the end of November.
Percepio, the specialist in visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems, has announced the immediate availability of Tracealyzer version 4.4 with new support for embedded Linux.
[...]
Percepio CEO and founder Dr. Johan Kraft commented, “Percepio Tracealyzer is firmly established as the leading solution for visual trace diagnostics in the RTOS space. Linux is the single largest platform for embedded and IoT systems today and has an even greater need for better debugging support at system level. We are therefore thrilled to release an even better version of Tracealyzer that is now also optimised for the needs of embedded Linux developers.”
Version 4.4 of the Percepio Tracealyzer tool with support for embedded Linux is now shipping after an open beta programme
After extensive public beta testing, Percepio has launched version 4.4 of its Tracealyzer development tool with support for embedded Linux alongside its real time operating systems.
If you're looking for a desktop, the single greatest Linux-powered desktop on the market is the System 76 Thelio. In fact, it might be the best desktop you can buy, period. This beast of a machine comes in three flavors: Thelio, Thelio Major, and Thelio Massive. For everyday use, go with Thelio. If your open source enthusiast is a gamer or needs more power, go with the Thelio Major. If, however, the recipient of this gift is a serious number cruncher, the Thelio Massive will power all of their tasks. Either way, you cannot go wrong with a gift of the Thelio. The Thelio has a base price of $899, the Thelio Major has a base price of $2499, and the Thelio Massive has a base price of $3199.
The client server model is incredibly popular for building Linux applications so I thought it'd be fun to explain how the model works and why it is the perfect choice if following the Unix philosophy is important to the way that you develop your software.
This week we’ve been upgrading our GPUs. We discuss our experiences using IoT devices, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium), Debian (httpcomponents-client), Fedora (claws-mail), SUSE (bcm43xx-firmware, crmsh, libqt5-qtimageformats, libqt5-qtsvg, php53, php7, and rubygem-activesupport-4_2), and Ubuntu (php5, php7.0, php7.2, php7.4, python2.7, python3.4, python3.5, python3.6, and vim).
Yesterday evening, Google and Intel published a new set of software vulnerabilities that affect machines running Linux Kernels that use Bluetooth.
The set of vulnerabilities, called BleedingTooth, impact SUSE Linux Enterprise systems with enabled Bluetooth hardware.
At SUSE, we are actively looking to find technology alignment with the Partners in our ecosystem that are looking to drive open source innovations. An important function of that partner community is our close collaboration with Independent Software Vendors that are looking to help power digital transformation and enable our customers to innovate and grow. These collaborative partnerships help support our joint customer in their digital journey from on-prem infrastructures towards hybrid- and multi-cloud environments.
That’s the reason why our engagement with Alcide definitely makes sense. The cloud-native company seeks to bridge the gap between DevOps and Security by providing real-time visibility of operations, with deep analysis and control in order to manage complex Kubernetes deployments.
We are aware that, as of this writing, our website is not 100% https. Our website is hosted by Canonical. There is an open ticket to get everything changed-over, but these things take time. There is nothing the Ubuntu Studio Team can do to speed this along or fix it ourselves. If you explicitly type-in https:// to your web browser, you should get the secure SSL version of our site.
A new Bluetooth security vulnerability has appeared, and this time Linux is under the gun. Andy Nguyen, an information security researcher, discovered the vulnerabilities. They are collectively known as BleedingTooth, which allows for zero-click remote code execution on Linux devices within Bluetooth range. The code can be executed with kernel privileges, and Intel has rated the exploit at an 8.3 on the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS).
According to the research page for CVE-2020-12351, BleedingTooth is a "Heap-Based Type Confusion in L2CAP." What this means is that a malicious user can send data to the Bluetooth subsystem (BlueZ program) in Linux, after which the code for the subsystem does not check the type of payload. As a result, the injection is read into the subsystem, and it can lead to further code execution. As the research page explains, "A remote attacker in short distance knowing the victim's bd [Bluetooth Device] address can send a malicious l2cap packet and cause denial of service or possibly arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges." Andy Nguyen showcased this vulnerability in the video below, where he launched a calculator program on a remote machine.
today's leftovers: OpenSUSE, Kiwi TCMS and Governance
If you are interested in openSUSE, sooner or later you will probably learn how packages and specfiles work. But packaging is not static knowledge that you learn once and are good to go. The rules change over time, new macros are created and old ones are erased from history, new file paths are used and the old ones are forgotten. So how can one keep up with these changes?
In this article, we will serve you with all recent news and important changes in openSUSE packaging on a silver platter. Whether you are a pro package maintainer or just a casual packager who wants to catch up, you will definitely find something you didn’t know here. We promise.
We are happy to announce that Kiwi TCMS is going to partner with Vola Software to provide 2 interns with opportunities for hacking open source and bootstrapping their careers!
Vola Software is a custom software development company in one of the poorest regions of the European Union and a long-time contributor to their local ecosystem via Vratsa Software Community. They are located in Vratsa, Bulgaria.
The Linux Foundation has long served as the home for many of the world’s most important open source software projects. We act as the vendor-neutral steward of the collaborative processes that developers engage in to create high quality and trustworthy code. We also work to build the developer and commercial communities around that code to sponsor each project’s members. We’ve learned that finding ways for all sorts of companies to benefit from using and contributing back to open source software development is key to the project’s sustainability.
Over the last few years, we have also added a series of projects focused on lightweight open standards efforts — recognizing the critical complementary role that standards play in building the open technology landscape. Linux would not have been relevant if not for POSIX, nor would the Apache HTTPD server have mattered were it not for the HTTP specification. And just as with our open source software projects, commercial participants’ involvement has been critical to driving adoption and sustainability.
The first preview of Ruby version 3.0 was released on September 25. It includes better support for type checking, additional language features, and two new experimental features: a parallel execution mechanism called Ractor, and Scheduler, which provides concurrency improvements.
According to a 2019 keynote [YouTube] by Ruby chief designer Yukihiro "Matz" Matsumoto, type checking is a major focus of Ruby 3. In his presentation, he noted that Python 3, PHP, and JavaScript have all implemented some version of the feature. In fact, Ruby already has type-checking abilities in the form of a third-party project, Sorbet. For Ruby 3.0, type checking has been promoted into the core project, implemented as a new sub-language called Ruby Signature (RBS). This mirrors the approach taken by Sorbet, which implemented a sub-language called Ruby Interface (RBI). Sorbet allows annotations to exist within Ruby scripts, something that the community wanted to avoid, according to a presentation [YouTube] (slides [PDF]) by contributor Yusuke Endoh; by keeping RBS separate from Ruby, he explained, the project doesn't have to worry about conflicts in syntax or grammar between the two languages. In a recent blog post, the Sorbet project committed to supporting RBS in addition to its RBI format.
In a post introducing RBS, core developer Soutaro Matsumoto provided a detailed look at the feature. Conceptually, RBS files are similar to C/C++ header files, and currently are used in static code analysis with a project called Steep. As a part of the 3.0 release, Ruby will ship with a full collection of type annotations for the standard library.
The Zig programming language is a relatively recent entrant into the "systems programming" realm; it looks to interoperate with C, while adding safety features without sacrificing performance. The language has been gaining some attention of late and has announced progress toward a Zig compiler written in Zig in September. That change will allow LLVM to become an optional component, which will be a big step forward for the "maturity and stability" of Zig.
Zig came about in 2015, when Andrew Kelley started a GitHub repository to house his work. He described the project and its goals in an introductory blog post in 2016. As he noted then, it is an ambitious project, with a goal to effectively supplant C; in part, that is done by adopting the C application binary interface (ABI) for exported functions and providing easy mechanisms to import C header files. "Interop with C is crucial. Zig embraces C like the mean older brother who you are a little afraid of but you still want to like you and be your friend."
A new release of the dang package is now on CRAN, roughly one year after the last release. The dang package regroups a few functions of mine that had no other home as for example lsos() from a StackOverflow question from 2009 (!!) is one, this overbought/oversold price band plotter from an older blog post is another. More recently added were helpers for data.table to xts conversion and a git repo root finder.
This release adds two functions. One was mentioned just days ago in a tweet by Nathan and is a reworked version of something Colin tweeted about a few weeks ago: a little data wrangling off the kewl rtweet to find maximally spammy accounts per search topic. In other words those who include more than ‘N’ hashtags for given search term. The other is something I, if memory serves, picked up a while back on one of the lists: a base R function to identify non-ASCII characters in a file. It is a C function that is not directly exported by and hence no accessible, so we put it here (with credits, of course). I mentioned it yesterday when announcing tidyCpp as I this C function was the starting point for the new tidyCpp wrapper around some C API of R functions.
Traditionally C++ has been seen by many (and you know who you are) as just plain bad: the code is unreadably verbose, error messages are undecipherable, it's unsafe, compilation takes forever and so on. In fact making fun of C++ is even a fun pastime for some. All of this was certainly true in the 90s and even as recent as 10 years ago. But is it still the case? What would be a good way to determine this?
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use bash for loop on Linux systems. For those of you who didn’t know, Loops are one of the fundamental concepts of programming languages. Loops are handy when you want to run a series of commands over and over again until a certain condition is reached. Like any other programming language, bash shell scripting also supports ‘for loops’ to perform repetitive tasks. It helps us to iterate a particular set of statements over a series of words in a string, or elements in an array.
Have you ever heard your father telling you to grab a glass of water? You have a choice to say No, but computers don’t have that choice. Computers are going to do exactly what you would tell them to do. Bash is just a shell that allows you to communicate with the computer and allow you to give instructions to it. A script is basically just a set of instructions given to the computer to execute different meaningful tasks. A script helps you automate different tasks along with the luxury to accomplish results faster than the normal procedure. Normally, in the terminal, you write a basic or advance bash command and it executes on it right away. In bash scripts, you could give multiple instructions or commands at once and the computer would execute all of them only when you would execute the script. In a nutshell, single bash command can be executed in the terminal but to execute a combination of multiple commands at once, you need to create a bash script.
NTP stands for "Network Time Protocol." It is a protocol used by devices connected to the internet to synchronize their systems' time to a time reference. There are various important points as to why it is important to maintain accurate time, and the working principles of NTP are elementary yet amazing.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Vivaldi Browser on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a feature-rich, next-generation web browser application based on the powerful and open-source Chromium project, from which the popular Google Chrome web browser is derived. The application is freely distributed and cross-platform, created by the former CEO of Opera Software, built using modern Web technologies like React, JavaScript, Node.js, and more.
If you’re a Linux user in need of a good Usenet app and aren’t happy with the existing apps out there, consider checking out HelloNZB. It’s a Java-based NZB client that is relatively user-friendly and simple to use.
This video tutorial shows how to install Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS on VMware Workstation step by step. This tutorial is also helpful to install Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS on physical computer or laptop hardware.
We are fortunate to have a good virtual machine tool AQEMU on GNU/Linux operating systems. With AQEMU on your Ubuntu computer, you can virtualize any operating systems very easily. It can replace and works similarly to the proprietary tool VirtualBox or VMWare step by step as you can see in this tutorial. Now let's learn virtualization!
