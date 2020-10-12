today's howtos
-
File Timestamps - mtime, ctime and atime in Linux
When you are working with directory and files, you may need to know about Linux file timestamps such as change time (ctime), access time (atime), and modification time (mtime). Linux files, directories, sockets have three different timestamps – mtime, ctime and atime.
Probably when working in Linux you have get answers to following questions:
When was the last date of file content modified? When was the file last opened/accessed ? When the properties of the file such as ownership, permissions last changed?
-
Updating ISPConfig 3.1 to ISPConfig 3.2
This tutorial explains how to to update an ISPConfig 3.1 server to ISPConfig 3.2. This tutorial is compatible with CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu operating systems.
-
How To Install NVM on CentOS/RHEL 8 – TecAdmin
NVM stands for Node Version Manager is a command-line utility for managing Node versions. Sometimes you required to deploy multiple node application with different-2 versions. Nvm will help you here.
-
40 Useful Examples of Linux PS Command for Aspiring SysAdmins
The ps command is a handy utility that allows us to view important process information. A process is simply a running instance of a program. Whenever we invoke a program, some processes are created. A thorough understanding of the process tree is mandatory if you want to have full control over your machine.
-
How to install RStudio Server open source on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
RStudio is a development IDE for R language programmers, however, if you are not on GUI and using CLI server still we can have the benefit of it by installing the Rstudio Server edition. It provides the Rstudio IDE access via a web browser interface, thus if you have some remote Linux server with powerful hardware for high-level computing then installing the Rstudio server will be a nice idea. Because in this way multiple developers can easily use this R language development platform for coding, editing, and sharing of other files with the team. Furthermore, a server environment of Rstudio will give a centralized installation of R, R packages, TeX, and other supporting libraries.
-
Linux permissions: SUID, SGID, and sticky bit
Linux permissions are a concept that every user becomes intimately familiar with early on in their development. We need to execute scripts, modify files, and run processes in order to administer systems effectively, but what happens when we see Permission denied? Do you know why we see this message? If you know the cause of the problem, do you know how to implement the solution?
I will give a quick explanation of the various ways to calculate permissions, and then we will focus on the special permissions within Linux. If you want an in-depth look at the chmod command, check out this article from Sudoer Shashank Hegde, Linux permissions: An introduction to chmod.
-
