IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Systemd, QC, OpenShift and More
-
Systemd 247 Merges Systemd-OOMD For Improving Low-Memory/Out-Of-Memory Handling
Merged just minutes ago into systemd Git is the new systemd-oomd component pushed along by Facebook.
Systemd-oomd has been developed to improve the Linux out-of-memory / memory pressure behavior and based on Facebook's out-of-memory daemon code that's been extended to not only work for Linux servers but also desktop systems.
-
Quantum networks: The next generation of secure computing | Enable Sysadmin
Following my first article on quantum computers, I now explore and attempt to explain the equally fantastic and challenging world of quantum networks. With quantum computing comes quantum networks, and the best tech we have for that is fiber optics. Even though quantum computers are close to absolute magic, they still need networks to communicate, and, for the most part, we are not looking at copper. Fiber optics is the thing, but there is a strange challenge in sending out tiny little photons all on their own. And even if the future looks all quantum, you can bet there will still be loads of old tech working in parallel for years, so ensuring they all can coexist and stay safe will be one of the bigger challenges for sysadmins.
-
Red Hat Integrates Ansible And OpenShift For Cloud-Native Automation
-
Securely connect Quarkus and Red Hat Data Grid on Red Hat OpenShift - Red Hat Developer
The release of Red Hat Data Grid 8.1 offers new features for securing applications deployed on Red Hat OpenShift. Naturally, I wanted to check them out for Quarkus. Using the Quarkus Data Grid extension made that easy to do.
Data Grid is an in-memory, distributed, NoSQL datastore solution based on Infinispan. Since it manages your data, Data Grid should be as secure as possible. For this reason, it uses a default property realm that requires HTTPS and automatically enforces user authentication on remote endpoints. As an additional layer of security on OpenShift, Data Grid presents certificates signed by the OpenShift Service Signer. In practice, this means that Data Grid is as secure as possible out of the box, requiring encrypted connections and authentication from the first request. Data Grid generates a default set of credentials (which, of course, you can override), but unauthenticated access is denied.
In this article, I show you how to configure a Quarkus application with Data Grid and deploy it on OpenShift.
-
Open Practice Library basics: Defining the team’s work
In the previous article in this series, we outlined some simple open practices to start forming a team using the Open Practice Library. Now, we will describe some practices that can be used to define the team’s work.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 920 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux or Linux Support
Best open source gifts for 2020
If you're looking for a desktop, the single greatest Linux-powered desktop on the market is the System 76 Thelio. In fact, it might be the best desktop you can buy, period. This beast of a machine comes in three flavors: Thelio, Thelio Major, and Thelio Massive. For everyday use, go with Thelio. If your open source enthusiast is a gamer or needs more power, go with the Thelio Major. If, however, the recipient of this gift is a serious number cruncher, the Thelio Massive will power all of their tasks. Either way, you cannot go wrong with a gift of the Thelio. The Thelio has a base price of $899, the Thelio Major has a base price of $2499, and the Thelio Massive has a base price of $3199.
Audiocasts/Shows: Why Client Server Is Perfect For The Unix Philosophy, Bad Voltage, and Ubuntu Podcast
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago