If you're looking for a desktop, the single greatest Linux-powered desktop on the market is the System 76 Thelio. In fact, it might be the best desktop you can buy, period. This beast of a machine comes in three flavors: Thelio, Thelio Major, and Thelio Massive. For everyday use, go with Thelio. If your open source enthusiast is a gamer or needs more power, go with the Thelio Major. If, however, the recipient of this gift is a serious number cruncher, the Thelio Massive will power all of their tasks. Either way, you cannot go wrong with a gift of the Thelio. The Thelio has a base price of $899, the Thelio Major has a base price of $2499, and the Thelio Massive has a base price of $3199.

Percepio, the specialist in visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems, has announced the immediate availability of Tracealyzer version 4.4 with new support for embedded Linux. [...] Percepio CEO and founder Dr. Johan Kraft commented, “Percepio Tracealyzer is firmly established as the leading solution for visual trace diagnostics in the RTOS space. Linux is the single largest platform for embedded and IoT systems today and has an even greater need for better debugging support at system level. We are therefore thrilled to release an even better version of Tracealyzer that is now also optimised for the needs of embedded Linux developers.”

About a year after introducing a concept for a handheld Linux computer priced at $199, Popcorn Computer is getting closer to actually being able to deliver that little PC to customers. It’s up for pre-order for $199 and according to the latest progress update, production is on track to begin next month and if everything goes well, the first units could ship before the end of November.

Thank you everyone for being so patient while waiting for us to ship Pocket P.C. We want to ship a well-tested well-built product to you. This means that we have iterated through multiple prototypes and revisions before deciding to enter mass production. It’s October and everything is coming together for final assembly next month in November. We have begun to purchase all the components with lead-times of 4 weeks or more. This includes the battery and LCD Display Modules. The plastic injection molding is being machined and we are awaiting initial injected plastic samples.

The Novasom-M9 is a compact SBC that runs Android or Linux on the Rockchip RK3399 with GbE, HDMI, eDP, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO, and an M.2 slot.

VIA provides Android 10 and Yocto 2.6 Linux BSP’s for the module and board, as well as optional 10.1″ WUXGA LCD display and 4G LTE mPCIe module.

The company provides a FreeRTOS BSP, as well as an iMX RT1064 uCOM developer’s kit for development. I understand i.MX RT1064 is very similar to i.MX RT1062 processor found in Teensy 4.1 with the main difference being the 4GB on-chip QSPI flash. Just like with other i.MX RT processor, the solution is best suited for fast applications requiring real-time response with ultra-low latency as well as application processor level of performance.

Audiocasts/Shows: Why Client Server Is Perfect For The Unix Philosophy, Bad Voltage, and Ubuntu Podcast Why Client Server Is Perfect For The Unix Philosophy - YouTube The client server model is incredibly popular for building Linux applications so I thought it'd be fun to explain how the model works and why it is the perfect choice if following the Unix philosophy is important to the way that you develop your software.

Bad Voltage 3×15: Interactive Multimedia Communications Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which things are not necessarily jazzed up versions of other things, we wonder what data truly is...

S13E30 – Whistling indoors | Ubuntu Podcast This week we’ve been upgrading our GPUs. We discuss our experiences using IoT devices, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback. It’s Season 13 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.