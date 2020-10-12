Games: Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - The Furious Wild, SDL2, RPCS3 and New Titles
-
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - The Furious Wild is now available on Linux | GamingOnLinux
After launching for Windows on September 3, porter Feral Interactive has now hooked up Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - The Furious Wild for Linux (and macOS) today.
This is the first proper extension to the map in THREE KINGDOMS, letting you visit the jungles around Southern China and with it, the fearsome tribes of the Nanman. On top of the map expansion you get 4 new playable factions each with their own mechanics with a total of 19 new factions included. There's also over 25 new units, new character artwork, a Nanman-specific tech tree and more. You're also able to play it in the 190 and 194 start dates.
-
SDL2 Upstreams OS/2 Support - Phoronix
If 2020 couldn't get more peculiar, today the SDL2 project mainlined support for the OS/2 operating system.
While OS/2 is no longer maintained by IBM and was never really a gaming platform for where SDL2 is most commonly used, this software library that serves as an abstraction layer for multimedia/gaming hardware components and software platforms has merged the OS/2 port.
-
How to Play PS3 Games on PC with RPCS3
Visit RPCS3’s official site and download the emulator to your hard disk drive. RPCS3 is available for Windows and Linux.
-
Strategic simulation game Space Crew from the Bomber Crew devs is out now | GamingOnLinux
Ready to take the action into space? Runner Duck, developer of the hit Bomber Crew have just released the sequel with Space Crew.
Bomber Crew was something of a surprise hit for the UK-based two-person indie studio Runner Duck, when it became a top seller on Steam. This sequel moves the theatre of war from World War Two to the far flung future with players challenged to fight a conflict on an intergalactic scale. Armed with their own carefully chosen crew and fully customizable spaceship, captains must protect Earth and venture across the galaxy to stave off a new alien threat known as the Phasmids.
-
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 is out now along with a big Jackbox sale | GamingOnLinux
Ready to make fun of your friends? The Jackbox Party Pack 7 has been released along with five amusing games. Still one of the best party games around. Well, party game…packs. Then again it should be, it would be a bit weird if a Party Pack was a bit rubbish for a party wouldn't it.
-
Get some classic Worms games in the latest Humble Bundle, plus multiple other big sales | GamingOnLinux
Got Worms? Well, you can get a whole lot of them in the latest Humble Bundle from the classics up to the newer stuff and some of them have Linux builds too.
-
The runner-shooter 'Vecter' is intense, colourful and free - out now | GamingOnLinux
With sleek arcade-racing action, the bright and colourful Vecter has left Early Access today along with the recently launched Linux version.
Vecter is pretty much an endless runner, and a great one too that's seriously easy to just pick up and play when you have a few minutes to spare. Not easy though, far from it. You need some good reflexes! There's plenty of obstacles and enemies thrown in your way. It's fast, intense and a huge amount of fun. Race as long as possible, rise up the leaderboards and just don't crash.
-
If you're looking for a desktop, the single greatest Linux-powered desktop on the market is the System 76 Thelio. In fact, it might be the best desktop you can buy, period. This beast of a machine comes in three flavors: Thelio, Thelio Major, and Thelio Massive. For everyday use, go with Thelio. If your open source enthusiast is a gamer or needs more power, go with the Thelio Major. If, however, the recipient of this gift is a serious number cruncher, the Thelio Massive will power all of their tasks. Either way, you cannot go wrong with a gift of the Thelio. The Thelio has a base price of $899, the Thelio Major has a base price of $2499, and the Thelio Massive has a base price of $3199.
