Security Leftovers
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium), Debian (httpcomponents-client), Fedora (claws-mail), SUSE (bcm43xx-firmware, crmsh, libqt5-qtimageformats, libqt5-qtsvg, php53, php7, and rubygem-activesupport-4_2), and Ubuntu (php5, php7.0, php7.2, php7.4, python2.7, python3.4, python3.5, python3.6, and vim).
SUSE Releases Fixes for BleedingTooth Vulnerabilities
Yesterday evening, Google and Intel published a new set of software vulnerabilities that affect machines running Linux Kernels that use Bluetooth.
The set of vulnerabilities, called BleedingTooth, impact SUSE Linux Enterprise systems with enabled Bluetooth hardware.
Alcide and SUSE: A New Partnership in DevSecOps
At SUSE, we are actively looking to find technology alignment with the Partners in our ecosystem that are looking to drive open source innovations. An important function of that partner community is our close collaboration with Independent Software Vendors that are looking to help power digital transformation and enable our customers to innovate and grow. These collaborative partnerships help support our joint customer in their digital journey from on-prem infrastructures towards hybrid- and multi-cloud environments.
That’s the reason why our engagement with Alcide definitely makes sense. The cloud-native company seeks to bridge the gap between DevOps and Security by providing real-time visibility of operations, with deep analysis and control in order to manage complex Kubernetes deployments.
Ubuntu Studio: About Website Security
We are aware that, as of this writing, our website is not 100% https. Our website is hosted by Canonical. There is an open ticket to get everything changed-over, but these things take time. There is nothing the Ubuntu Studio Team can do to speed this along or fix it ourselves. If you explicitly type-in https:// to your web browser, you should get the secure SSL version of our site.
BleedingTooth Linux Exploit Can Lead to Remote Code Execution Within Bluetooth Range
A new Bluetooth security vulnerability has appeared, and this time Linux is under the gun. Andy Nguyen, an information security researcher, discovered the vulnerabilities. They are collectively known as BleedingTooth, which allows for zero-click remote code execution on Linux devices within Bluetooth range. The code can be executed with kernel privileges, and Intel has rated the exploit at an 8.3 on the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS).
According to the research page for CVE-2020-12351, BleedingTooth is a "Heap-Based Type Confusion in L2CAP." What this means is that a malicious user can send data to the Bluetooth subsystem (BlueZ program) in Linux, after which the code for the subsystem does not check the type of payload. As a result, the injection is read into the subsystem, and it can lead to further code execution. As the research page explains, "A remote attacker in short distance knowing the victim's bd [Bluetooth Device] address can send a malicious l2cap packet and cause denial of service or possibly arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges." Andy Nguyen showcased this vulnerability in the video below, where he launched a calculator program on a remote machine.
