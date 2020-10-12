Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, Redo Rescue 3.0 is a major release that introduces UEFI Secure Boot support, thus making the backup and recovery distribution compatible with even more computers and hardware. Due to the major upgrade to a newer Debian GNU/Linux branch, Redo Rescue now includes more recent binaries of the Partclone open-source partition cloning and restore utility, as well as for all the other included tools. On top of that, Redo Rescue now features a beautiful new GRUB bootloader theme with dynamic screen layout and the initial implementation of multi-language support through a new language selection menu.

I Switched to Linux After Using Windows for 10 Years In fact, If there is no operating system (OS) installed the computer becomes a worthless device because the operating system is the intermediate interface that connects the user to the hardware and vice versa. People choose operating systems according to their preferences and what they do. Besides, some people had to go with an operating system that is given by their preferred hardware device (Apple computers come with macOS). My first computer was a Pentium II one and it had Windows 98 installed when I purchased it in 2008. Thereafter, I used Windows 2000 for several months. Like most die-hard Windows fans, I used Windows XP and 7 for a long time. Before I completely switched to Ubuntu, my favorite OS was Windows 10. As everybody says, freedom is a key factor that leads us to choose a Linux distribution instead of a proprietary operating system. But, Windows was okay for me until they patch the graphical user interface (GUI) for Windows 7. I switched to Linux mostly due to the following key factors.