Proton 5.13-1
Steam Play Proton 5.13-1 Linux compatibility layer up and ready for testing
Valve has released Proton 5.13-1 for testing, this compatibility layer for Steam Play brings with it many advancements for getting more Windows games working on Linux.
This is the first proper public release of Proton since 5.0-9 back in June, while they also had 5.0-10 left in testing back in July so no doubt this will be very exciting for fans of Proton. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page.
Before getting started, be aware this comes with a known issue with controllers / gamepads where hotplugging is currently broken in some titles. Apart from that, it sounds like a huge release including lots of new playable titles like: Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, DEATH STRANDING, Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires III, Call of Duty: WWII, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and others.
Valve/CodeWeavers Releases Proton 5.13-1 With More Windows Games Running On Linux
The Wine-based Proton development has been disappointingly quiet in recent weeks but fortunately it's alive and ticking with today's Proton 5.13-1 release for powering Valve's Steam Play to run many modern Windows games gracefully on Linux.
[...]
Red Dead Redemption 2
Horizon Zero Dawn
DEATH STRANDING
Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes
Final Fantasy XV
Sea of Thieves
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Asssassin's Creed: Rogue
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
DiRT Rally 2
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
Age of Empires III
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Tron 2.0
AO Tennis 2
Fight'N Rage
Woolfe - The Red Hood Diaries
