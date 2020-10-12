There are often moments in life where an opportunity arises in which you need to write something down and preserve it. This can be from attending a meeting with a client and having to write something important that was discussed during the meeting or the contact information to communicate with the client to even go as far as putting out your thoughts and ideas into words. Both require a medium on which you can write down something.With the world around us becoming fully influenced by technology and everything becoming digitized, gone are the days where a paper and pen was used. Rather, this is where note-taking applications come into the picture which allows you to keep notes of almost everything with your smartphones, either in the form of text or voice. Some even allow you to upload these to the cloud which gives you access to them in multiple devices.

Note-taking applications, however, are not equal in what they offer, and therefore, it is essential to choose the one that provides you with the most features. One such application that has gained a large following is Evernote and with that in mind, the topic of our discussion in this article is to see how one can use the note-taking application, Evernote, on Linux.