This Commodore 64 retro computer case plus openSUSE Linux with a little mix of DIY is a perfect mixture of Linux and vintage tech enthusiasm with a dash of my almost unhealthy obsession of openSUSE Linux. It just all comes together here.
I have often heard from some people that standards aren’t fun or standards restrict too much. I think this idea is rather absurd as it is the “restriction” of standards that give us the framework to support the freedom to create new and interesting things. Everything from this “Modern” Commodore 64 case to house standard components is cost effective because of the standard interfaces. I think we can see evidence of this everywhere. This can be everything from programming languages to graphical widget toolkits. Not to say that standards need to be static but having a solid foundation from which to build allows for wonderful and interesting creations. The Commodore 64 Retro Case is just one example of it.
Is open source a development model, business model, or something else?
The term "open source" was coined in 1998 at a strategy session held by Open Source Initiative (OSI). The OSI maintains the Open Source Definition (OSD), which places mandates on the distribution terms of any software that claims to be open source. The OSI also maintains a curated list of official open source licenses that meet these guidelines.
The OSD gives a clear definition of what open source software is, but doesn't provide much insight into how the adoption of open source affects a company's ability to build and deliver products or services that people want and need. Stated another way, there's still tremendous debate about the best ways to build a business based on open source.
Best IRC Chat Clients for Linux
Internet Relay Chat (IRC) is a protocol used mainly for text based communication over the Internet. IRC chatroom servers are usually used to facilitate communication between groups of users. Users can use any client capable of communication with IRC protocol to connect to the servers and start chatting. IRC groups are often used as the primary mode of support in many open source applications. This article will list free and open source IRC chat clients available for Linux.
There are often moments in life where an opportunity arises in which you need to write something down and preserve it. This can be from attending a meeting with a client and having to write something important that was discussed during the meeting or the contact information to communicate with the client to even go as far as putting out your thoughts and ideas into words. Both require a medium on which you can write down something.With the world around us becoming fully influenced by technology and everything becoming digitized, gone are the days where a paper and pen was used. Rather, this is where note-taking applications come into the picture which allows you to keep notes of almost everything with your smartphones, either in the form of text or voice. Some even allow you to upload these to the cloud which gives you access to them in multiple devices.
Note-taking applications, however, are not equal in what they offer, and therefore, it is essential to choose the one that provides you with the most features. One such application that has gained a large following is Evernote and with that in mind, the topic of our discussion in this article is to see how one can use the note-taking application, Evernote, on Linux.
In a production environment, no matter how large or small your PostgreSQL database may be, regular back is an essential aspect of database management. In this article, you will learn how to backup and restore a PostgreSQL database.
We assume that you already have a working installation of the PostgreSQL database system. If not, read our following articles to install PostgreSQL on your Linux distribution.
For centuries, books have been the source of knowledge, providing people with happiness, wisdom, and entertainment. It is these simple pieces of paper that have been there supporting mankind during its hardest time. For most people, there is nothing more pleasing than creeping into the realm of the unknown with a book in hand. As George R.R Martin writes in his Game of Thrones novel, “a mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone, if it is to keep its edge.”With the world stepping into the era of the digital age, technology has seen rapid growth in its development and this, in turn, has led to more and more things becoming digitized. One such evolution has also taken place in the world of knowledge is with the emergence of eReaders, devices that allow users to read their books digitally, many people have started preferring digital books over their print versions.
When invoked without arguments, the date command displays the current date and time. Depending on the options specified, the date would set the date and time or print it in a user-defined format. However, how do you get yesterdays with bash shell script? What about tomorrows day?The post Getting Yesterday's or Tomorrow's Day With Bash Shell Date Command on Linux / Unix appeared first on nixCraft.
Nano is a user-friendly text editor that provides an ease to the new users than other editors. Users can start work on Nano without getting any training. Nano text editor is not similar to the most popular vim editor. It doesn’t have fancy changing modes that have vim. It works on simple keyboard shortcut keys. So, just hold the Ctrl key and press any key with it to perform an action.
Any Linux distro is a collection of numerous packages. To keep all of them in order, a suitable package manager is a must. Depending on what type of package the distro uses, the package manager differs. In the case of distros using the RPM package, yum is the package manager. It’s available on CentOS, RHEL, and other RPM-based distros (Fedora, and OpenSUSE, etc.). However, it’s mostly used on CentOS and RHEL.
This video tutorial shows how to install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Minimal No GUI) on VMware Workstation step by step. This tutorial is also helpful to install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 on physical computer or laptop hardware.
Network management is a part of the job of a system administrator. Zabbix is a wonderful solution for monitoring and managing networks. This program is free and open-source software that comes with tons of features. Zabbix is used for monitoring networks, servers, applications, services, and even cloud resources. It also supports monitoring storage, databases, virtual machines, telephony, and a lot more.
Cinnamon is a trendy flavor of the Linux desktop. In simple terms, Cinnamon operates as an open-source desktop environment that is a driven part of GNOME. Installing Cinnamon on Arch Linux is comparatively convenient because it does not comprise any heavy programming. Cinnamon comes from the developing team of Linux Mint. Even a beginner can install Cinnamon on the Arch Linux server without any hassle. In terms of operability, it works on par with other desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE. The depository works at a smoother pace in Cinnamon, and it offers a more vibrant look by incorporating a user-friendly interface. This guide covers some features of the Cinnamon desktop, along with how to install this desktop in Arch Linux, for both beginners and professionals.
TeamViewer is a remote connection software that allows connections between multiple users of different systems through desktop sharing. It is a vital tool that allows many users to share videos, conferencing, and file transfers with other computers throughout the world. TeamViewer optimizes instant remote access and real-time support between connecting devices. An unlimited number of devices at once can connect through this program. This guide helps you to understand the needs of this application and provides its method of installation. Note that TeamViewer does not officially support Arch Linux. To install the TeamViewer software, you must go through the packaging. In this article, we will show you how to quickly establish TeamViewer in Arch Linux.
The Arch Linux users are well aware of the open-source software that is voguish by the name of GRUB. It is inherently a bootloader that administers the function of system booting. The programmers who use Arch Linux will implement GRUB as their primary bootloader. If you are not using GRUB, then every time you open the server for updating, it will refer you to use a bootloader or GRUB. It also encompasses a variant configuration packages that assist in the assurance of thorough system boot. Whenever you open your system of Arch Linux, it executes the operationality of GRUB to update and load the server. This guide shares the details of updating GRUB efficaciously on your operating system of Arch Linux. The step by step process will enable you to comprehend the commands of GRUB to use it on your server. This way, you can affirm that your GRUB is actively operating on your server to boot and update system packages.
Every program that has been brought into RAM and is all set to be directed towards CPU for execution is known as a process. Whenever you are working with an operating system of your choice, you will notice multiple processes running on it at a time. Some of these processes are triggered to start automatically as soon as you turn on your operating system, i.e., these processes are mandatory for your system to work properly. There are also some processes that you have to trigger manually upon system start.
At times, you may feel as though some unnecessary processes are running on your system, you might not need a process any longer, or a process may have started malfunctioning. In all of these situations, you will have to try to find a way of killing (or ending) the processes. You can kill a process in Linux either via the GUI or the CLI. This article explores some of the different ways in which to kill a process from the command line in Linux.
With technology progressing at such a rapid rate, this has led to the introduction of several applications and websites that allow interaction between people and easily lets them communicate with one another even if they are hundreds, thousands of meters apart. One such form of communication that has come into existence and become an integral part of people’s lives is email.
Before the advent of email, there was a heavy reliance on postal services which involved a lot of delay and uncertainty. With the introduction of email, the communication sector has undergone a huge change as now people can easily communicate with one another with just a click of a button. Emails have also become highly important in the business sector as many companies talk with their clients through this source of medium. Being cheap, fast, highly efficient as well as the most flexible and best source for communication in a professional manner, emails have greatly revolutionized the communication sector.
With emails having such a huge role in today’s market, it is, therefore, important to choose an email client that offers the best features and is easy to use. One great alternative is Mailspring, a cross-platform desktop email client, which will also be the topic of our discussion in this article.
Ubuntu is a Debian based operating system that has become one of the most popular Linux distributions available for desktop. Since it has a Linux kernel at its core, it follows the same code of conduct and public license as that of Linux and thus, is completely free to use and users are free to run, copy, distribute and develop its software. This makes it an extremely reliable and secure alternative to have and allows it to be less vulnerable to bugs and errors.
Ubuntu is bundled with so many amazing features and it is no wonder why it has gained such a large following. One such feature that is greatly appreciated by all users is its customizable and extensible nature. Ubuntu is extremely easy to configure and tweak around with and this is a huge plus point as users want to be able to change their desktops to match their interests. There are hundreds of Linux themes available out there and the figure keeps on increasing.
A popular choice among users is the Papirus Icon Theme, a polished and well-designed theme that is available on several desktop environments including Unity, GNOME, Cinnamon, XFCE, KDE, and so on.
Valve has released Proton 5.13-1 for testing, this compatibility layer for Steam Play brings with it many advancements for getting more Windows games working on Linux.
This is the first proper public release of Proton since 5.0-9 back in June, while they also had 5.0-10 left in testing back in July so no doubt this will be very exciting for fans of Proton. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page.
Before getting started, be aware this comes with a known issue with controllers / gamepads where hotplugging is currently broken in some titles. Apart from that, it sounds like a huge release including lots of new playable titles like: Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, DEATH STRANDING, Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires III, Call of Duty: WWII, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and others.
The Wine-based Proton development has been disappointingly quiet in recent weeks but fortunately it's alive and ticking with today's Proton 5.13-1 release for powering Valve's Steam Play to run many modern Windows games gracefully on Linux.
Red Dead Redemption 2
Horizon Zero Dawn
DEATH STRANDING
Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes
Final Fantasy XV
Sea of Thieves
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Asssassin's Creed: Rogue
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
DiRT Rally 2
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
Age of Empires III
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Tron 2.0
AO Tennis 2
Fight'N Rage
Woolfe - The Red Hood Diaries
Malicious attackers appear to have used the Windows SunCrypt ransomware to attack the Texas operations of global steel conglomerate JSW Steel, and have leaked a single company document on the dark web, apparently one which was stolen during the attack.
Barnes & Noble, the biggest retail bookseller in the US, appears to have been hit by a cyber attack and been forced to take down parts of its network.
