Games: Sneak In, Cyberpunk 2077, Plot of the Druid, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, Dota 2 and Zombie Panic! Source
Sneak In is a new casual Zuma-like marble shooter out now | GamingOnLinux
Binogure Studio, developer of City Game Studio have released their casual Zuma-like marble shooter and it seems like another lovely little coffee-break game.
With a wonderfully simple idea, you just need to shoot marbles from your little cannon towards matching colours to make combinations that set off chain-reactions, so it works very much like a match-3 puzzler, with everything gradually moving along the snake-like path and you need to remove them all before the snake at the end gobbles them all up.
Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for Stadia on November 19 | GamingOnLinux
While the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will not support the Linux desktop, it is at least confirmed to be launching on Stadia same-day as other platforms on November 19.
This gives Linux gamers another way to play, with Stadia getting more huge upcoming games, as on Linux all you need is a Chromium browser and a mouse or gamepad hooked up. If your country is in the supported list for Stadia, that is. Google has still yet to announce wider support for the game streaming service.
Stadia getting probably one of, if not the biggest release this year day and date with other platforms with Cyberpunk 2077 is pretty huge news and perhaps a show of how serious Google are about bringing more people and more games over to it.
Ready for a laugh? Comedy point and clicking adventure Plot of the Druid gains a demo | GamingOnLinux
While the actual release is a while away and it's still in development, Adventure4Life Studios have put up a demo of their comedy point and click adventure Plot of the Druid.
Sounds like it's going to be a completely ridiculous game too, inspired by Simon the Sorcerer, Discworld and Harry Potter with an attempt at sarcastic British humour where you harness the power of nature to solve problems. There will be party crashing, wood spirits with hangovers, you get to avoid awkward social situations by turning into a small furry creature and plenty more.
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus gets a big sale, Free Weekend and a Complete Collection | GamingOnLinux
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, the very cool turn-based strategy game from Bulwark Studios and Kasedo Games is worth a look this weekend.
They've just announced that they've put up a Complete Collection bundle, so if you were interested in picking it up you can buy it as one big bundle of the base game plus the DLC. Not only that though, you can now try before you buy as it's on a Steam Free Weekend - this means you can download and play for free and it's also on a big discount so if you decide you like it you can grab it cheaps.
Dota 2 getting a new hero in November, more next year and a CS:GO style Overwatch system | GamingOnLinux
Valve are trying to communicate a little more now, and they've announced some major changes for Dota 2 along with info on more to come. Here's some highlights of what's live and what's coming.
A new season has arrived that runs until the beginning of December 2020, and with it plenty of changes.
Firstly, there's a new Autumnal Treasure 2020 up that can be purchased with Shards, the in-game Dota 2 currency. Valve is planned to have a new seasonal treasure up every 3 months, with the next coming on December 1.
Free online co-op survival horror Zombie Panic! Source 3.1 is out with Linux support | GamingOnLinux
After being in development for some time, Zombie Panic! Source has the huge 3.1 release pushed out which brings with it the official Linux support.
What actually is it? Zombie Panic! Source is a cooperative, survival-horror first-person-shooter. Think of it like a dedicated infection-mode game. Most players start off as humans, while a few Zombies trying to take them down and infect them and have it spread. Two opposing teams, with very different play-styles.
So why did this upgrade take so long? As time went on and they attempted to do a major code rewrite to get around major issues, they realized how "awful" some parts of the game functioned and so they decided to blitz through it all and ship out a much bigger and better upgrade overall. They've said now this is out, they will hopefully go back to more regular updates.
CoyIM – A GTK+ Chat Client Focus on Safety and Security
Looking for an XMPP Jabber client for Linux? CoyIM is a free open-source GTK+ client that focus on safety and security. CoyIM is written in Go programming language with GTK+ framework. It works on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS. The chat client has built-in support for Tor, OTR and TLS. The Tor support allows users to become anonymous while chatting, OTR makes end-to-end encryption of communication possible, and TLS adds another layer of encryption for the communication with chat servers.
KD Reports 1.8.2 has been released
We’ve just released version 1.8.2 of our developer tool, KD Reports. KD Reports generates printable and exportable reports from code and from XML descriptions. Reports may contain text paragraphs, tables, headlines, charts, headers and footers and more. Version 1.8.2 is planned to be the final release in the 1.8 series of KD Reports. KD Reports 1.8.2 is a minor release, with the main purpose of cleaning up any last remaining small issues for people who want to keep using Qt 4. Version 1.9 will not support Qt 4. Additionally, 1.8.2 comes with two fixes: fix compiling against a Qt namespace build and fix static linking examples and unittests in the CMake buildsystem. Finally, we made a few small improvements to the buildsystem.
