Laravel Programming
-
Laravel : BadMethodCallException Method [find] does not exist – Linux Hint
I have been trying to get an Eloquent model from the database but keep getting into BadMethodCallExceptionMethod[find] does not exist.
-
Laravel is not reading .env file after change – Linux Hint
This one if a fairly common issue that shows up among new Laravel developers.
A lot of people have been trying to update their .env file just to see that when they refresh their application, the .env config values are not showing up.
And what’s more interesting is that quite often, this will show up after you upgrade your Laravel version.
-
Laravel: How to add column to an existing table – Linux Hint
Adding new columns to your Laravel migrations is a common thing. Applications are meant to be scalable which means that adding new features develops your application further.
Very often, new Laravel developers need to run their migrations but they don’t make sure that migrations can rollback and migrate multiple times without breaking anything.
While that’s not our focus, I think it was important to state that before we head into our problem.
The following is a common issue that new Laravel developers will try to do when they want to add a new column to an existing table.
-
Laravel: How to backup a database – Linux Hint
Unfortunately, many new Laravel developers don’t realize this until they put their code in production, and something happens so they lose their data.
Laravel does not offer a database backup as part of their core functionality so new Laravel developers don’t get to work with that while reading Laravel articles or building a Laravel application.
Today, it becomes an increasingly important thing to store and preserve your backup data in case you ever need to use it.
Common mistakes new Laravel developers do is to go to phpmyadmin and try to run this export manually. While this will still work, it is not the best practice because sometimes you won’t be there to make the backup, and your users already generated new data.
-
Laravel: How to test emails quickly and safely – Linux Hint
Your Laravel application will probably have an ability to communicate with your users through emails.
There are many hurdles and challenges when coding an email template for Laravel. The most time-consuming thing is making sure that your email template works well and looks the way you expected it to look like.
Obviously you could register a new Gmail account and create an app with Gmail. That would give you real email delivery that you can check on your phone for example.
The problem here is if you are working with a real database and you can’t afford to send out test emails to your real users. If this is what’s bugging you then I have some good news for you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 893 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Proprietary Pushers
Android Leftovers
CoyIM – A GTK+ Chat Client Focus on Safety and Security
Looking for an XMPP Jabber client for Linux? CoyIM is a free open-source GTK+ client that focus on safety and security. CoyIM is written in Go programming language with GTK+ framework. It works on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS. The chat client has built-in support for Tor, OTR and TLS. The Tor support allows users to become anonymous while chatting, OTR makes end-to-end encryption of communication possible, and TLS adds another layer of encryption for the communication with chat servers.
KD Reports 1.8.2 has been released
We’ve just released version 1.8.2 of our developer tool, KD Reports. KD Reports generates printable and exportable reports from code and from XML descriptions. Reports may contain text paragraphs, tables, headlines, charts, headers and footers and more. Version 1.8.2 is planned to be the final release in the 1.8 series of KD Reports. KD Reports 1.8.2 is a minor release, with the main purpose of cleaning up any last remaining small issues for people who want to keep using Qt 4. Version 1.9 will not support Qt 4. Additionally, 1.8.2 comes with two fixes: fix compiling against a Qt namespace build and fix static linking examples and unittests in the CMake buildsystem. Finally, we made a few small improvements to the buildsystem.
Recent comments
9 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago