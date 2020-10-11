Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian Janitor: How to Contribute Lintian-Brush Fixers
The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor.
Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, September 2020
Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.
Ubuntu Blog: Introducing Ubuntu support for Amazon EKS 1.18
Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) is a fully automated Kubernetes cluster service on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ubuntu is a popular and proven operating system for both virtual machine and containerized cloud computing. Canonical (the creator and primary maintainer of Ubuntu) is an Amazon partner and works with the EKS team to provide an optimized Ubuntu Amazon Machine Image (AMI) for running Kubernetes on AWS. EKS-optimized Ubuntu AMIs give you the familiarity and consistency of using Ubuntu, optimized for performance and security on EKS clusters.
Ubuntu optimized AMIs for Amazon EKS and Kubernetes versions 1.17 and 1.18 are now available. These images combine the Ubuntu OS with Canonical’s distribution of upstream Kubernetes that automates K8s deployment and operations. In addition to using a slimmed-down, minimal image these images take advantage of a custom kernel that is jointly developed with AWS.
Ubuntu 18.04 Users Can Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Yes, Finally)
If you’re on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and you’ve been waiting for the prompt that lets you upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS you can relax: it’s rolling out
Confused? I imagine a lot of people reading this post will be. So I’ll recap: an Ubuntu LTS to LTS upgrade is only “officially” possible once the first point release to the latest LTS has gone live.
But until it does you can’t upgrade one LTS to the new LTS., not without diving into the command line.
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS was released in July. In theory, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users should’ve started to see the “there’s a newer version of Ubuntu” upgrade prompt box on their desktops from this date onwards.
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Proprietary Pushers
Android Leftovers
CoyIM – A GTK+ Chat Client Focus on Safety and Security
Looking for an XMPP Jabber client for Linux? CoyIM is a free open-source GTK+ client that focus on safety and security. CoyIM is written in Go programming language with GTK+ framework. It works on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS. The chat client has built-in support for Tor, OTR and TLS. The Tor support allows users to become anonymous while chatting, OTR makes end-to-end encryption of communication possible, and TLS adds another layer of encryption for the communication with chat servers.
KD Reports 1.8.2 has been released
We’ve just released version 1.8.2 of our developer tool, KD Reports. KD Reports generates printable and exportable reports from code and from XML descriptions. Reports may contain text paragraphs, tables, headlines, charts, headers and footers and more. Version 1.8.2 is planned to be the final release in the 1.8 series of KD Reports. KD Reports 1.8.2 is a minor release, with the main purpose of cleaning up any last remaining small issues for people who want to keep using Qt 4. Version 1.9 will not support Qt 4. Additionally, 1.8.2 comes with two fixes: fix compiling against a Qt namespace build and fix static linking examples and unittests in the CMake buildsystem. Finally, we made a few small improvements to the buildsystem.
