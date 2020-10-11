Language Selection

Friday 16th of October 2020
Linux
HowTos
  • Getting the Most Out of Linux Network Troubleshooting Tools [Ed: Those are not Linux (yes, Linux is just a kernel and we should not call everything that)]

    Pinning down complicated network issues doesn’t have need to involve the use of complicated tools. You don’t need to craft packets by hand and have the network engineering knowledge of a CCIE. More often than not you can easily troubleshoot a network issue using the readily available tools that ship with most Linux distributions. Spending less time finding and installing third-party tools means you have more time to get to the bottom of the problem.

    In this article, we’ll explore some common and fairly straightforward networking tools and how to use them. Most of these tools are usually included in most popular distributions, but there will also be installation instructions where applicable for each one just in case.

    While most of these tools can be used for very simple purposes like checking host connectivity or bandwidth, they can also be used in more advanced ways to investigate problems. This doesn’t mean you absolutely need to go deep diving through the man page, but usually there are additional flags that can be of great use that are less widely known. Sometimes studying the additional options available for a built-in package reveal functionality that would prevent you from reaching for a third-party tool.

  • F2FS With Linux 5.10 Brings Many Improvements And A Few More Features - Phoronix

    The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) that is of growing prominence on Android-powered mobile phones and other flash-storage-only Linux systems has some promising improvements with Linux 5.10.

    The F2FS feature updates for Linux 5.10 are rather exciting this round. Some of the changes for F2FS with this late 2020 kernel include...

  • How Linus Torvalds Invented Today's Work From Home Paradigm In 1991

    Working from home is beginning to move from being a necessary but temporary way of achieving social distancing in offices, to a radical shift in how many companies will operate. Until now, most of the evidence of that change has been anecdotal. But a Twitter thread by Chris Herd, who is CEO of FirstbaseHQ, which "lets you supply, finance and manage all the physical equipment your remote teams need to do great work at home", provides some fascinating statistics on the scale of the shift to working from home. Herd says he has talked to around 1000 companies over the last six months about their plans for remote work. One trend is that corporate headquarters are "finished", he says: companies will cut their commercial office space by 40 to 60%, with people working from home for two to four days each week. Some 30% of the companies Herd talked to say that they intend to get rid of offices completely, and move fully to remote working.

  • How to install an OpenLDAP Server in Ubuntu 20.04 with phpLDAPadmin > Tux-Techie

    OpenLDAP (lightweight directory access protocol) provides active directory authentication and enables you to set up user accounts that provide the user access on each computer in your network without having to set up a local user account on each computer. This is the protocol that Microsoft Active Directory utilizes. OpenLDAP is the free and open-source implementation of LDAP.

    For this tutorial, you will need an Ubuntu Linux installation with a static IP address assigned, and you will need to make friends with the command prompt.

  • How to Install Docker Compose on Ubuntu [Using Apt-Get]

    Docker Compose is a Python program that lets you easily deploy multiple containers on a server.

    As you start exploring Docker, you'll learn that often to run a certain web-app, you'll need to run various services (like database, web-server etc) in different containers.

    Deploying multiple containers is a lot easier with Docker Compose.

  • How To Install PowerShell on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Proprietary Pushers

     
  • Facebook is accidentally locking some users out of their new Oculus headsets
                     
                       

    As UploadVR reported yesterday, users complained that they had been suspended for unclear reasons while they were trying to set up the Quest 2. One poster on the Oculus subreddit, for instance, described getting banned after creating a Facebook page for the first time and merging it with an existing Oculus account. “I logged into Facebook’s website to lock down my profile, as I had no intention of using the social media site more than was needed, and within minutes of merging accounts and changing profile settings my account was banned without any reason given or cause I can think of,” the user told The Verge in an email — rendering the Quest 2 a “new white paperweight.” Other people in the subreddit chimed in with their own experiences getting locked out.

    •                      
  • Games Piracy Scene Reinvigorated, Four Denuvo-Protected Titles Released in One Day
           
             

    Late August the piracy Scene was thrown into turmoil when law enforcement raids took place all around Europe. With few hopes of a significant recovery any time soon, in the space of a few minutes yesterday veteran cracking group CPY released four games previously protected by Denuvo. For many pirates, this is the positive signal they'd been waiting for.

  • Microsoft ends support for Office 2010, bangs the Office 365 gong
  • Microsoft is foisting Office web apps on Edge users

    Microsoft is no stranger to using Windows and other software to promote more of its own apps and services. The latest way the company is doing this is via Edge. Accusations of using its products as an advertising tool or as a means of forcing products onto users are nothing new for the Windows maker, and the company's latest move with Edge does nothing to shake them off. The browser has been found to install Microsoft Office web apps without asking for permission.

  • JACK2 Audio Server Rolls Out Better Windows + macOS Support - Phoronix

    JACK2 1.9.15 released on Thursday as the newest version of this professional-minded sound server focused on real-time, low-latency connections. JACK2 1.9.15 brings a number of bug fixes, improvements to various JACK tools, deprecates JACK-Session, and makes other improvements. JACK1 continues to be in a bug-fix mode while JACK2 continues advancing slowly and incorporating all of its functionality.

  • Has Apple abandoned CUPS, the Linux's world's widely used open-source printing system? Seems so

    After only one public Git commit this year, penguinstas think: Fork it, we don't need Cupertino. The official public repository for CUPS, an Apple open-source project widely used for printing on Linux, is all-but dormant since the lead developer left Apple at the end of 2019.

Android Leftovers

CoyIM – A GTK+ Chat Client Focus on Safety and Security

Looking for an XMPP Jabber client for Linux? CoyIM is a free open-source GTK+ client that focus on safety and security. CoyIM is written in Go programming language with GTK+ framework. It works on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS. The chat client has built-in support for Tor, OTR and TLS. The Tor support allows users to become anonymous while chatting, OTR makes end-to-end encryption of communication possible, and TLS adds another layer of encryption for the communication with chat servers. Read more

KD Reports 1.8.2 has been released

We’ve just released version 1.8.2 of our developer tool, KD Reports. KD Reports generates printable and exportable reports from code and from XML descriptions. Reports may contain text paragraphs, tables, headlines, charts, headers and footers and more. Version 1.8.2 is planned to be the final release in the 1.8 series of KD Reports. KD Reports 1.8.2 is a minor release, with the main purpose of cleaning up any last remaining small issues for people who want to keep using Qt 4. Version 1.9 will not support Qt 4. Additionally, 1.8.2 comes with two fixes: fix compiling against a Qt namespace build and fix static linking examples and unittests in the CMake buildsystem. Finally, we made a few small improvements to the buildsystem. Read more

