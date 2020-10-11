Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers Debian Janitor: How to Contribute Lintian-Brush Fixers The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor.

Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, September 2020 Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.

Ubuntu Blog: Introducing Ubuntu support for Amazon EKS 1.18 Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) is a fully automated Kubernetes cluster service on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ubuntu is a popular and proven operating system for both virtual machine and containerized cloud computing. Canonical (the creator and primary maintainer of Ubuntu) is an Amazon partner and works with the EKS team to provide an optimized Ubuntu Amazon Machine Image (AMI) for running Kubernetes on AWS. EKS-optimized Ubuntu AMIs give you the familiarity and consistency of using Ubuntu, optimized for performance and security on EKS clusters. Ubuntu optimized AMIs for Amazon EKS and Kubernetes versions 1.17 and 1.18 are now available. These images combine the Ubuntu OS with Canonical’s distribution of upstream Kubernetes that automates K8s deployment and operations. In addition to using a slimmed-down, minimal image these images take advantage of a custom kernel that is jointly developed with AWS.

Ubuntu 18.04 Users Can Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Yes, Finally) If you’re on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and you’ve been waiting for the prompt that lets you upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS you can relax: it’s rolling out Confused? I imagine a lot of people reading this post will be. So I’ll recap: an Ubuntu LTS to LTS upgrade is only “officially” possible once the first point release to the latest LTS has gone live. But until it does you can’t upgrade one LTS to the new LTS., not without diving into the command line. Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS was released in July. In theory, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users should’ve started to see the “there’s a newer version of Ubuntu” upgrade prompt box on their desktops from this date onwards.

Programming Leftovers EuroPython 2021 will be run online In the last few weeks, we had a close look at the how the situation around COVID-19 is panning out. Unfortunately, things are not moving in a direction where we’d feel confident to hold next year’s conference as an in-person event in Dublin.

Capped Social Network - Building SaaS #76 In this episode, I started a new project to build a different kind of social network. This social network will contain a max number of connections to encourage thoughtful choice when growing your personal network. We talked MVP features and put in the basics of a Django app. I had a wild thought to build a social network with a capped number of connection in the hope that users would choice their connections based on people that they really care about. To get that idea out of my head, I started a social network repo.

Javascript split – Linux Hint Javascript is a scripting or programming language of the web. Strings are an important part of the variables in any programming language. We often need to manipulate string according to our needs. In this article, we will talk about the javascript’s split string method which is used to split the string according to our needs. So, let’s take a look at what is a string and what does split string method do.

Javascript replace – Linux Hint Javascript is a scripting or programming language of the web. Strings are an important part of the variables in any programming language. We often need to manipulate or extract some specific string according to our needs. You must have seen it often at a lot of websites that on a click of a button or something the text got changed. How can we find and replace some specific words in a long paragraph in javascript? Do we have to change all the code? Of course not, we have a replace() method in javascript to replace the substring with a new provided string. So, let’s take a look at what is a string and how can we replace a substring with another string.