Friday 16th of October 2020 09:30:25 PM
HowTos
  • How to Share USB and Network Devices in VirtualBox - Make Tech Easier

    VirtualBox is a popular virtualization tool that lets you install and test out virtual computer systems on a host operating system. With VirtualBox, users have the ability to use a fully functional system, running the operating system of their choice without having to do the setup on different hardware. However, sharing USB and network devices between the host and guest machine is not as straightforward as it should be. Here are the steps to share USB devices between the host and guest machine in VirtualBox.

  • How to install and use AWStats Web Analytics on CentOS 8

    AWStats is an open-source advanced web analytics tool that generates advanced web, streaming, FTP, or mail server statistics graphically. This tutorial shows how to install AWstats on CentOS 8.

  • Install Apache Solr search platform on CentOS 8

    Apache Solr is an open-source search platform written on Java, it is based on Apache Lucene. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr 8.6.3 on CentOS 8.

  • How to use the Apache web server to install and configure a website - TechRepublic

    Every so often I find it good to take a step back and go through the basics. It not only helps to ground me as a tech writer, but it helps a lot of people who are just learning the ropes of whatever piece of technology I'm talking about.

    This time it's all about the Apache web server, a piece of software that's been around for decades, happily serving up small and large websites without fail. Apache works seamlessly with MySQL, PHP, and a host of other packages, so you can serve up simple static or incredibly dynamic websites.

  • How to Install Ubuntu on VirtualBox | MakeUseOf

    Thinking about trying out the latest version of Ubuntu? It looks amazing, boasts a host of updates, features, fixes, and stands out as the most well-known Linux operating system.

  • How To Install Discord on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Discord is a multiplatform application that supports All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers.

  • How to recover deleted files in Linux with testdisk - TechRepublic

    It's cybersecurity awareness month. Do you know where your deleted files are? If you're on a Linux server, those magically vanished files might be quite the elusive little gremlins.

    There are a number of ways files get deleted. You might have accidentally used the rm command or maybe a hacker gained access to your system and deleted any number of files. No matter why or how they vanished, you need them back. What do you do?

  • How to use Material Shell in Gnome on Linux

    Material Shell is a modern desktop interface for the Gnome Desktop environment. It is designed to bring order to your Linux desktop by introducing automatic tiling and superior program management. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Material Shell and how to use it too.

  • ID3: Fix Your Music Tags - Don't Just Leave Them Blank - YouTube

    When you acquire your music through various means it's likely that it won't have it's id3 meta data tags set properperly but luckily fixing this is incredibly easy with a tool such as id3. If you don't fix your music tags it becomes much harder to make effective use of the search tools in your music player.

  • Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Install KVM with UEFI Guests support on Manjaro KDE 20.1.1

    Attempt to test another Linux distro Manjaro KDE 20.1.1 as Virthost managed via Cockpit Web Console, i.e. deployment and management KVM guests on the recent Manjaro KDE utilizing Web Console . Bare metal platform is Ryzen 7 3700X based with 16 GB RAM and mother board MSI X570 A-PRO ( SVM status enabled )

  • How to install Among Us on a Chromebook with Crossover 20 - the Windows Version

    Today we are looking at how to install Among US on a Chromebook with Crossover 20, Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    We created a tutorial in the past, but due to the release of Crossover 20, and Among Us works perfectly in it, we felt that we need to create a revised tutorial.

  • How to Secure Your Website with OpenSSL and SSL Certificates | Linux Journal

    The Internet has become the number one resources for news, information, events, and all things social. As most people know there are many ways to create a website of your own and capture your own piece of the internet to share your stories, ideas, or even things you like with others. When doing so it is important to make sure you stay protected on the internet the same way you would in the real world. There are many steps to take in the real world to stay safe, however, in this article we will be talking about staying secure on the web with an SSL certificate.

    OpenSSL is a command line tool we can use as a type of "bodyguard" for our webservers and applications. It can be used for a variety of things related to HTTPS, generating private keys and CSRs (certificate signing requests), and other examples. This article will break down what OpenSSL is, what it does, and examples on how to use it to keep your website secure. Most online web/domain platforms provide SSL certificates for a fixed yearly price. This method, although it takes a bit of technical knowledge, can save you some money and keep you secure on the web.

  • How to Install Odoo 14 on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize

    Odoo is a popular open-source suite of business apps that help companies to manage and run their business. It includes a wide range of applications such as CRM, e-Commerce, website builder, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, inventory, and much more, all seamlessly integrated.

    Odoo can be installed in different ways, depending on the use case and available technologies. The easiest and quickest way to install Odoo is by using the official Odoo APT repositories.

    Installing Odoo in a virtual environment, or deploying as a Docker container, gives you more control over the application and allows you to run multiple Odoo instances on the same system.

More in Tux Machines

GNU/Linux and Arduino on Open or Hacker-Friendly Hardware

  • Jetson Nano Robot | Hackaday

    [Stevej52] likes to build things you can’t buy, and this Jetson Nano robot falls well within that category. Reading the project details, you might think [Stevej52] drinks too much coffee. But we think he is just excited to have successfully pulled off the Herculean task of integrating over a dozen hardware and software modules. Very briefly, he is running Ubuntu and ROS on the PC and Nano. It is all tied together with Python code, and is using Modbus over IP to solve a problem getting joystick data to the Nano. We like it when existing, standard protocols can be used because it frees the designer to focus more on the application. Modbus has been around for 40 years, has widespread support in many languages and platforms.

  • Ryzen Embedded module delivers 32GB RAM and quad displays

    Ibase’s “ET977” is a COM Express Basic Type 6 module that runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 with up to 32GB DDR4 and up to quad display support plus GbE, PCIe x8, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 interface. In July 2019, Ibase announced an ET976 COM Express Basic Type 6 module with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000. Now it has returned with a more advanced ET977 Basic Type 6 entry that adds support for the Ryzen Embedded R1000. Other recent Ibase products based on Ryzen Embedded include the 3.5-inch IB918 SBC and a fanless, embedded ASB200-918 computer based on it. [...] Although the manual lists only Windows 10, the announcement says the module also supports Ubuntu.

    •   
  • Arduino Blog » This LED coffee table reacts to whatever’s on top

    The YouTube team “Ty and Gig Builds” recently decided to make their coffee table a little more interesting, adding a chain of 96 addressable LEDs underneath its clear surface. This would have been neat enough by itself, but their project doesn’t just stop there and instead embeds 154 IR emitters and 154 IR receivers, allowing it to react to what’s on top. Beyond that, it’s able to display animations without using the sensors for a mesmerizing effect. The setup, as you might imagine, required a lot of wiring along with custom shift register and multiplexer boards to accommodate its vast I/O needs. These discrete I/O are eventually funneled down to an Arduino Mega for control, creating a one-of-a-kind table that should make for a great conversation piece while holding coffee and other knickknacks.

    •  
  • ESP32 CNC Controller Board Supports Grbl Arduino Firmware

    Grbl_ESP32 CNC development board is a breakout board for NodeMCU 32S board that also takes three stepper motor drivers, and designed to run Grbl open-source Arduino firmware to control wireless CNC machines. Grbl_ESP32 CNC breakout board specifications: Socket for NodeMCU 32S board with ESP32 WiFi and Bluetooth dual-core SoC 3 sockets for stepper motor drivers such as TI DRV8825 types and others.

Security Leftovers

  • Microsoft Fixes RCE Flaws in Out-of-Band Windows Update

    The two important-severity flaws in Microsoft Windows Codecs Library and Visual Studio Code could enable remote code execution. Microsoft has issued out-of-band patches for two “important” severity vulnerabilities, which if exploited could allow for remote code execution. One flaw (CVE-2020-17023) exists in Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code is a free source-code editor made by Microsoft for Windows, Linux and macOS. The other (CVE-2020-17022) is in the Microsoft Windows Codecs Library; the codecs module provides stream and file interfaces for transcoding data in Windows programs.

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (dnf, kernel, libdnf, python27, and python34), SUSE (blktrace, crmsh, php7, and php72), and Ubuntu (containerd, docker.io, firefox, htmlunit, and newsbeuter).

  • Bluetooth flaw in Linux kernel allows nearby hackers to execute code

    Google engineer Andy Nguyen is reporting via a Twitter thread that a new security vulnerability has been found in Linux operating systems that run a Bluetooth software stack called BlueZ. Nguyen has named the vulnerability BleedingTooth and claims in his Twitter post that the vulnerability allows nearby hackers to conduct zero-click root-level code execution. Linux is an operating system very similar to Unix—it became popular over a decade ago as a research and educational tool due to its open-source licensing and zero cost. In more recent years, it has been used to create dedicated applications—NASA uses it for many of its space applications, for example. It has also become popular for companies making Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices because it allows them to avoid royalty fees.

  • Google Warns of Zero-Click Bluetooth Flaws in Linux-based Devices

    Google security researchers are warning of a new set of zero-click vulnerabilities in the Linux Bluetooth software stack that can allow a nearby unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges on vulnerable devices. According to security engineer Andy Nguyen, the three flaws — collectively called BleedingTooth — reside in the open-source BlueZ protocol stack that offers support for many of the core Bluetooth layers and protocols for Linux-based systems such as laptops and IoT devices.

  • An Uncommon 20 Years of Commonly Enumerating Vulns
  • This nasty botnet could being rented out as a proxy service | TechRadar

    Cybercriminals set up and use botnets to carry out DDoS attacks, steal data and send spam but now researchers from Bitdefender have found signs that the Interplanetary Storm botnet could be potentially be used for something else entirely. Interplanetary Storm (IPStorm) was first discovered by researchers from the cybersecurity firm Anomali in June of last year. However, Bitdefender came upon a new campaign using the botnet when it attacked the company's SSH honeypots in May of this year. The malware has continued to evolve since then as its creators have integrated new features in an attempt to try to hid its activities with innocuous traffic. IPStorm's capabilities include being able to backdoor a device running shell commands and generating malicious traffic by scanning the internet and infecting other devices.

  • NPM nukes NodeJS malware opening Windows, Linux reverse shells

    NPM has removed multiple packages hosted on its repository this week that established connection to remote servers and exfiltrated user data. These 4 packages had collected over 1,000 total downloads over the course of the last few months up until being removed by NPM yesterday.

Raspberry Pi Gets 5G Cellular Connectivity with Snapdragon X55 Powered HAT

The Raspberry Pi board has long been able to connect to cellular networks either via USB dongles or 3G or 4G LTE HATs that often include GPS as a bonus. But you can now connect your Raspberry Pi 4 or other RPI SBC with a 40-pin header to 5G networks thanks to Waveshare SIM8200EA-M2 5G HAT for Raspberry Pi powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 multi-mode multi-band modem offering 5G/4G/3G cellular connectivity. Read more

PineCube open-source Linux IP camera devkit launched for $30

Pine64 has been a busy company/community with the launch of Linux powered Arm development boards, PinePhone smartphone, PineTab tablet, and Pinebook Pro laptop in the last two years. They also had other smaller projects that got fewer resources due to the launch of the aforementioned products and COVID-19 induced delays, and one of those is PineCube open-source IP camera development kit that finally launched for $29.99 plus shipping. Read more

