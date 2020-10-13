today's howtos
How to Share USB and Network Devices in VirtualBox - Make Tech Easier
VirtualBox is a popular virtualization tool that lets you install and test out virtual computer systems on a host operating system. With VirtualBox, users have the ability to use a fully functional system, running the operating system of their choice without having to do the setup on different hardware. However, sharing USB and network devices between the host and guest machine is not as straightforward as it should be. Here are the steps to share USB devices between the host and guest machine in VirtualBox.
How to install and use AWStats Web Analytics on CentOS 8
AWStats is an open-source advanced web analytics tool that generates advanced web, streaming, FTP, or mail server statistics graphically. This tutorial shows how to install AWstats on CentOS 8.
Install Apache Solr search platform on CentOS 8
Apache Solr is an open-source search platform written on Java, it is based on Apache Lucene. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr 8.6.3 on CentOS 8.
How to use the Apache web server to install and configure a website - TechRepublic
Every so often I find it good to take a step back and go through the basics. It not only helps to ground me as a tech writer, but it helps a lot of people who are just learning the ropes of whatever piece of technology I'm talking about.
This time it's all about the Apache web server, a piece of software that's been around for decades, happily serving up small and large websites without fail. Apache works seamlessly with MySQL, PHP, and a host of other packages, so you can serve up simple static or incredibly dynamic websites.
How to Install Ubuntu on VirtualBox | MakeUseOf
Thinking about trying out the latest version of Ubuntu? It looks amazing, boasts a host of updates, features, fixes, and stands out as the most well-known Linux operating system.
How To Install Discord on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Discord is a multiplatform application that supports All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers.
How to recover deleted files in Linux with testdisk - TechRepublic
It's cybersecurity awareness month. Do you know where your deleted files are? If you're on a Linux server, those magically vanished files might be quite the elusive little gremlins.
There are a number of ways files get deleted. You might have accidentally used the rm command or maybe a hacker gained access to your system and deleted any number of files. No matter why or how they vanished, you need them back. What do you do?
How to use Material Shell in Gnome on Linux
Material Shell is a modern desktop interface for the Gnome Desktop environment. It is designed to bring order to your Linux desktop by introducing automatic tiling and superior program management. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Material Shell and how to use it too.
ID3: Fix Your Music Tags - Don't Just Leave Them Blank - YouTube
When you acquire your music through various means it's likely that it won't have it's id3 meta data tags set properperly but luckily fixing this is incredibly easy with a tool such as id3. If you don't fix your music tags it becomes much harder to make effective use of the search tools in your music player.
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Install KVM with UEFI Guests support on Manjaro KDE 20.1.1
Attempt to test another Linux distro Manjaro KDE 20.1.1 as Virthost managed via Cockpit Web Console, i.e. deployment and management KVM guests on the recent Manjaro KDE utilizing Web Console . Bare metal platform is Ryzen 7 3700X based with 16 GB RAM and mother board MSI X570 A-PRO ( SVM status enabled )
How to install Among Us on a Chromebook with Crossover 20 - the Windows Version
Today we are looking at how to install Among US on a Chromebook with Crossover 20, Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
We created a tutorial in the past, but due to the release of Crossover 20, and Among Us works perfectly in it, we felt that we need to create a revised tutorial.
How to Secure Your Website with OpenSSL and SSL Certificates | Linux Journal
The Internet has become the number one resources for news, information, events, and all things social. As most people know there are many ways to create a website of your own and capture your own piece of the internet to share your stories, ideas, or even things you like with others. When doing so it is important to make sure you stay protected on the internet the same way you would in the real world. There are many steps to take in the real world to stay safe, however, in this article we will be talking about staying secure on the web with an SSL certificate.
OpenSSL is a command line tool we can use as a type of "bodyguard" for our webservers and applications. It can be used for a variety of things related to HTTPS, generating private keys and CSRs (certificate signing requests), and other examples. This article will break down what OpenSSL is, what it does, and examples on how to use it to keep your website secure. Most online web/domain platforms provide SSL certificates for a fixed yearly price. This method, although it takes a bit of technical knowledge, can save you some money and keep you secure on the web.
How to Install Odoo 14 on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize
Odoo is a popular open-source suite of business apps that help companies to manage and run their business. It includes a wide range of applications such as CRM, e-Commerce, website builder, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, inventory, and much more, all seamlessly integrated.
Odoo can be installed in different ways, depending on the use case and available technologies. The easiest and quickest way to install Odoo is by using the official Odoo APT repositories.
Installing Odoo in a virtual environment, or deploying as a Docker container, gives you more control over the application and allows you to run multiple Odoo instances on the same system.
GNU/Linux and Arduino on Open or Hacker-Friendly Hardware
Security Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Gets 5G Cellular Connectivity with Snapdragon X55 Powered HAT
The Raspberry Pi board has long been able to connect to cellular networks either via USB dongles or 3G or 4G LTE HATs that often include GPS as a bonus. But you can now connect your Raspberry Pi 4 or other RPI SBC with a 40-pin header to 5G networks thanks to Waveshare SIM8200EA-M2 5G HAT for Raspberry Pi powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 multi-mode multi-band modem offering 5G/4G/3G cellular connectivity.
PineCube open-source Linux IP camera devkit launched for $30
Pine64 has been a busy company/community with the launch of Linux powered Arm development boards, PinePhone smartphone, PineTab tablet, and Pinebook Pro laptop in the last two years. They also had other smaller projects that got fewer resources due to the launch of the aforementioned products and COVID-19 induced delays, and one of those is PineCube open-source IP camera development kit that finally launched for $29.99 plus shipping.
