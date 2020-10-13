Compute Runtime and Graphics Work in Linux
-
Intel Compute Runtime 20.41.18123 Flips On OpenCL 3.0 For All Hardware Back To Broadwell - Phoronix
Intel issued a notable open-source Compute Runtime stack update today that provides OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for the company's graphics processors from Xe/Gen12 graphics back through Gen8 Broadwell hardware.
Making today's release so notable is that OpenCL 3.0 is now enabled for all supported hardware. While OpenCL 3.0 was available for months in provisional form, Intel's Compute-Runtime has offered it for Gen12/Tigerlake while keeping existing generations on OpenCL 2.1.
-
Latest 20.41.18123 Intel NEO OpenCL Driver Claims "Production" OpenCL 3.0 Quality On All Intel CPUs Going Back To Broadwell - LinuxReviews
Intel made their Neo Graphics Compute-Runtime OpenCL claim to have OpenCL 3.0 support on all chips going back to Broadwell in the v20.40.18075. The latest v20.41.18123 goes one step further by having that same claim in the release-notes. There's also a new clinfo warning regarding the supposed OpenCL 3.0 support.
-
Intel Finally Kills Gen10/Cannonlake-Specific Graphics Code From Their Linux Driver - Phoronix
Given that Intel never shipped a production "Cannon Lake" CPU with its Gen10 graphics enabled, Intel's open-source driver developers have finally removed all Gen10-specific code from their Linux OpenGL/Vulkan drivers in Mesa.
[...]
The merge today places this clean-up for Mesa 20.3 due out before year's end. The Intel Cannonlake Linux graphics support code had been around since early 2017 back when Intel was planning to introduce this original 10nm CPU that same year.
-
AMD Delivers Many Fixes For Polaris GPUs On Linux - Finally Enables ZeroRPM Fan Mode - Phoronix
It seems AMD's Linux graphics driver team is firing with precision on all cylinders these days. Not only have they been working on timely support for the Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" / "Big Navi" Linux driver support ahead of the official launch and have the initial code already upstreamed in Linux 5.9, but they've even been going back with a number of fixes for older graphics processors.
-
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Nearly At ~69% Of Intel's Native OpenGL Driver - Phoronix
The Zink Gallium3D code for Mesa that is mapping OpenGL on top of the Vulkan API continues making great progress particularly with the near-daily work by developer Mike Blumenkrantz.
-
An Update – Mike Blumenkrantz
-
Blended – Mike Blumenkrantz
It’s been a very long week for me, and I’m only just winding down now after dissecting and resolving a crazy fp64/ssbo bug. I’m too scrambled to jump into any code, so let’s just do another fluff day and review happenings in mainline mesa which relate to zink.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 834 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU/Linux and Arduino on Open or Hacker-Friendly Hardware
Security Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Gets 5G Cellular Connectivity with Snapdragon X55 Powered HAT
The Raspberry Pi board has long been able to connect to cellular networks either via USB dongles or 3G or 4G LTE HATs that often include GPS as a bonus. But you can now connect your Raspberry Pi 4 or other RPI SBC with a 40-pin header to 5G networks thanks to Waveshare SIM8200EA-M2 5G HAT for Raspberry Pi powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 multi-mode multi-band modem offering 5G/4G/3G cellular connectivity.
PineCube open-source Linux IP camera devkit launched for $30
Pine64 has been a busy company/community with the launch of Linux powered Arm development boards, PinePhone smartphone, PineTab tablet, and Pinebook Pro laptop in the last two years. They also had other smaller projects that got fewer resources due to the launch of the aforementioned products and COVID-19 induced delays, and one of those is PineCube open-source IP camera development kit that finally launched for $29.99 plus shipping.
Recent comments
1 min ago
32 min 57 sec ago
1 hour 56 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago