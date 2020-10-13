IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Let's collaborate! Take the 2020 Red Hat OpenShift Developer Survey now - Red Hat Developer
We are always looking for ways to understand better how developers create, build, manage, test, and deploy applications on and for Red Hat OpenShift. An important part of that effort is the annual OpenShift Developer Survey, which we’ve just released for 2020.
Keep reading to learn more about the survey, including highlights of the 2019 survey results and what to expect from the survey this year. We also invite you to participate in our OpenShift developer experience office hours and one-to-one feedback sessions for our developer community and customers.
Set up ZFS on Linux with yum | Opensource.com
I am a Fedora Linux user who runs yum upgrade daily. While this habit enables me to run all the latest software (one of Fedora's four foundations is "first," and it lives up to that), it also highlights any incompatibilities between the ZFS storage platform and a new kernel.
What is an open source upstream?
Within information technology, the term upstream (and related term "downstream") refers to the flow of data. An upstream in open source is the source repository and project where contributions happen and releases are made. The contributions flow from upstream to downstream.
When talking about an upstream, it's usually the precursor to other projects and products. One of the best-known examples is the Linux kernel, which is an upstream project for many Linux distributions. Distributors like Red Hat take the unmodified (often referred to as "vanilla") kernel source and then add patches, add an opinionated configuration, and build the kernel with the options they want to offer their users.
In some cases, users get releases or code directly from the upstream. Windows and macOS users who run Firefox, as one example, generally get their software releases directly from Mozilla rather than through a third party. Linux users, on the other hand, often get Firefox packaged for their distribution --and usually with a few changes in the release’s configuration to better integrate Firefox to their desktop environment or otherwise be more suitable for the distribution.
In some cases, a project or product might have more than one upstream. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) releases are based on Fedora Linux releases. The Fedora Project, in turn, pulls from many upstream projects to create Fedora Linux, like the Linux kernel, GNOME, systemd, Podman, various GNU utilities and projects, the Wayland and X.org display servers, and many more.
The Fedora Project releases a new version of Fedora roughly every six months. Periodically, Red Hat will take a Fedora Linux release and base a RHEL release on that. Rather than starting from scratch with the vanilla sources for the Linux kernel, GNOME, systemd, and the rest Red Hat starts with the Fedora sources for these projects and utilities, which makes Fedora an upstream of RHEL--with a further upstream of the originating projects. Fedora is downstream of these projects and RHEL is downstream of Fedora.
Resiliency in Banking : A ‘must have’ for continuity in the new reality (Part 1)
A degree of digital transformation has occurred in the banking industry, yet it appears that there will never be a resting point. The establishment of a "new normal", where responsiveness to external competitive demands, global events, and customer expectations highlights the need for continued resilience. The pace of technology changes and competition from traditional and new players overlaid with the consumerization of banking services, has led to expansion in the breadth of services offered, along with how and when they can be consumed.
Social distancing has prompted new realities in banking, with some aversion to access physical branch locations and interface through ATMs (with people reluctant to touch the machine and cash itself). Regardless of these challenges, the customer still demands uncompromised and enhanced capabilities, perceiving that services are always available and instantaneous.
Customers have an expectation of 24/7 access, and with devices of their own, are independent of location. Correspondingly, while still necessary in some instances, the decline of visits to branch locations has been supplanted by the digital experience - particularly in mobile - making the support and execution of this channel the primary driver of customer satisfaction and usage.
This transformation has placed organizations under greater pressure than ever to deliver higher-quality applications more often, to scale digital business - all while adhering to security and compliance regulations - exposing internal gaps in both engagement and integration capabilities. Furthermore, the emergence and adoption of remote work, coupled with increased digital banking, extends the security risk surface area and potential exposure to nefarious activity.
A faster, more agile, secure, and scalable implementation approach involving automation is crucial to creating frictionless experiences that can be more easily deployed, updated, and maintained–helping achieve the business priorities that are needed, and ones that customers demand.
Call for Code Regional Winner Europe: TheHeroLoop
TheHeroLoop is the regional winner of the 2020 Call for Code Challenge in Europe. The team will receive $10K and solution deployment support to make their solution available to everyone.
Join the space debate: A space race is good for humanity
As the Distinguished Engineer and CTO for Space Tech at IBM, I think about space a lot, as we enter the new space age. And I don’t think I’m alone in my thoughts. Space innovation and exploration has always been inspiring for humanity. From the time most of us were kids, we’ve asked questions about space: “Are we alone in this universe? Are there other habitable planets in our galaxy? How can we send probes to deep space? How do we get to Mars?”
The need to answer these questions – and more—is driving innovation in the space industry in new and exciting ways. This year alone we’ve seen vast activities in the space industry all the way from launching mega constellations in space to providing broad band connectivity, to the first private crewed spacecraft to reach the ISS and three different nations launching probes and rovers’ missions to Mars. My team even open sourced two new projects – Space Situational Awareness and Kubesat – to take on some of the issues facing space exploration. This rapid expansion of the private commercial companies, public-private partnerships and advancements in technology are defining a new landscape of the coming space era.
systemd-resolved: introduction to split DNS
Fedora 33 switches the default DNS resolver to systemd-resolved. In simple terms, this means that systemd-resolved will run as a daemon. All programs wanting to translate domain names to network addresses will talk to it. This replaces the current default lookup mechanism where each program individually talks to remote servers and there is no shared cache.
If necessary, systemd-resolved will contact remote DNS servers. systemd-resolved is a “stub resolver”—it doesn’t resolve all names itself (by starting at the root of the DNS hierarchy and going down label by label), but forwards the queries to a remote server.
GNU/Linux and Arduino on Open or Hacker-Friendly Hardware
Security Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Gets 5G Cellular Connectivity with Snapdragon X55 Powered HAT
The Raspberry Pi board has long been able to connect to cellular networks either via USB dongles or 3G or 4G LTE HATs that often include GPS as a bonus. But you can now connect your Raspberry Pi 4 or other RPI SBC with a 40-pin header to 5G networks thanks to Waveshare SIM8200EA-M2 5G HAT for Raspberry Pi powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 multi-mode multi-band modem offering 5G/4G/3G cellular connectivity.
PineCube open-source Linux IP camera devkit launched for $30
Pine64 has been a busy company/community with the launch of Linux powered Arm development boards, PinePhone smartphone, PineTab tablet, and Pinebook Pro laptop in the last two years. They also had other smaller projects that got fewer resources due to the launch of the aforementioned products and COVID-19 induced delays, and one of those is PineCube open-source IP camera development kit that finally launched for $29.99 plus shipping.
