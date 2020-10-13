SUSE/OpenSUSE YaST, Tumbleweed and USE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Desktop Mode)
Digest of YaST Development Sprint 110 | YaST
In this sprint, the YaST Team has been working on a wide range of topics.
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/42 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
This week, the openSUSE/LibreOffice conference has started, but Tumbleweed did not let itself be stopped by that. During this week, we have seen 5 snapshots being published (1008, 1009, 1011, 1012, and 1014).
How to Install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Desktop Mode) on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin
This video tutorial shows how to install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Desktop Mode) on VMware Workstation step by step. This tutorial is also helpful to install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 on physical computer or laptop hardware.
As it's been a while since running a fresh Linux distribution comparison with Intel's Clear Linux platform and given all the autumn distribution updates inbound, here is a fresh look at the rolling-release Clear Linux up against a snapshot of Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora Workstation 33 Beta, openSUSE Tumbleweed 20200929, Arch-based Endeavour OS, and Debian Testing from the start of October. Also: Intel Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" Linux Performance With The Dell XPS 13 9310
