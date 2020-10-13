This video tutorial shows how to install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Desktop Mode) on VMware Workstation step by step. This tutorial is also helpful to install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 on physical computer or laptop hardware.

This week, the openSUSE/LibreOffice conference has started, but Tumbleweed did not let itself be stopped by that. During this week, we have seen 5 snapshots being published (1008, 1009, 1011, 1012, and 1014).

As it's been a while since running a fresh Linux distribution comparison with Intel's Clear Linux platform and given all the autumn distribution updates inbound, here is a fresh look at the rolling-release Clear Linux up against a snapshot of Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora Workstation 33 Beta, openSUSE Tumbleweed 20200929, Arch-based Endeavour OS, and Debian Testing from the start of October. Also: Intel Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" Linux Performance With The Dell XPS 13 9310

GNU Releases and Another Move to AGPL GNU MIX Development Kit - News: GNU MDK 1.2.11 released [Savannah] A new bug fix release. Happy hacking!

vc-dwim - News: vc-dwim-1.10 released [stable] [Savannah] It's been nearly a year, so here's a new release. Thanks to Karl Berry for making nearly all of the nontrivial changes. Here are the compressed sources and a GPG detached signature[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz.sig [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69c Automake 1.16b Gnulib v0.1-3952-g8bc21357b NEWS * Noteworthy changes in release 1.10 (2020-10-15) [stable] ** Changes in behavior vc-dwim now requires a one-line summary ** New features --debug is much more verbose, and implies --verbose.

Plausible Analytics Switches From MIT To GNU AGPL License Due To Competition - LinuxReviews Plausible Analytics is a free software web analytics platform designed to run in a Docker container and a corporation based in Estonia, Europe. They discovered that developing web analytics software and giving it away for free results in competing corporations building services around said software in direct competition to your own services.