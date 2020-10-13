Language Selection

How Intel's Clear Linux Is Competing Against Late-2020 Linux Distributions

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 17th of October 2020 12:43:02 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks

As it's been a while since running a fresh Linux distribution comparison with Intel's Clear Linux platform and given all the autumn distribution updates inbound, here is a fresh look at the rolling-release Clear Linux up against a snapshot of Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora Workstation 33 Beta, openSUSE Tumbleweed 20200929, Arch-based Endeavour OS, and Debian Testing from the start of October.

Also: Intel Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" Linux Performance With The Dell XPS 13 9310

SUSE/OpenSUSE YaST, Tumbleweed and USE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Desktop Mode)

GNU Releases and Another Move to AGPL

  • GNU MIX Development Kit - News: GNU MDK 1.2.11 released [Savannah]

    A new bug fix release. Happy hacking!

  • vc-dwim - News: vc-dwim-1.10 released [stable] [Savannah]
    It's been nearly a year, so here's a new release.
Thanks to Karl Berry for making nearly all of the nontrivial changes.

Here are the compressed sources and a GPG detached signature[*]:
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz.sig

Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
  https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz
  https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/vc-dwim/vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz.sig

[*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact.  First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball.  Then, run a command like this:

  gpg --verify vc-dwim-1.10.tar.xz.sig

If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
then run this command to import it:

  gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE

and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.

This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
  Autoconf 2.69c
  Automake 1.16b
  Gnulib v0.1-3952-g8bc21357b

NEWS

* Noteworthy changes in release 1.10 (2020-10-15) [stable]

** Changes in behavior

  vc-dwim now requires a one-line summary

** New features

  --debug is much more verbose, and implies --verbose.
  • Plausible Analytics Switches From MIT To GNU AGPL License Due To Competition - LinuxReviews

    Plausible Analytics is a free software web analytics platform designed to run in a Docker container and a corporation based in Estonia, Europe. They discovered that developing web analytics software and giving it away for free results in competing corporations building services around said software in direct competition to your own services.

Kernel: Linux 5.10, Apple Breaking Things, linux.conf.au 2021

  • Many Networking Improvements Land In Linux 5.10 - Phoronix

    The big networking pull request has landed in Linux 5.10 Git.  As with most kernel cycles, Linux 5.10 has a plethora of networking improvements from expanded driver coverage to new core networking features and continuing to advance the likes of (e)BPF.

  • Corsac.net - Echoes: iOS 14 USB tethering broken on Linux: looking for documentation and contact at Apple

    It's a bit of a long shot, but maybe someone on Planet Debian or elsewhere can help us reach the right people at Apple. Starting with iOS 14, something apparently changed on the way USB tethering (also called Personal Hotspot) is set up, which broke it for people using Linux. The driver in use is ipheth, developped in 2009 and included in the Linux kernel in 2010.

    •   
  • linux.conf.au 2021 call for sessions and miniconfs [LWN.net]

    The 2021 edition of linux.conf.au will be held online on January 23-25, 2021; the call for proposals has gone out with a relatively tight deadline of November 6. "Our theme is 'So what's next?'. We all know we're living through unprecedented change and uncertain times. How can open source play a role in creating, helping and adapting to this ongoing change? What new developments in software and coding can we look forward to in 2021 and beyond?" Since there is no travel involved, this is a rare opportunity for those who have not normally been able to participate in LCA. 

    •   

