Development

  • Load a list of lines into an array (easily) | Smonff [blogs.perl.org]

    This blog post describes a common task my colleagues ask often about repeating a dynamic string in a defined token and adding some or, and, = in between, plus finishing smartly.

  • Stupid RCU Tricks: Torturing RCU Fundamentally, Part II - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal

    Further reading of the Linux-kernel Documentation/RCU/Design/Requirements/Requirements.rst file encounters RCU's publish/subscribe guarantee. This guarantee ensures that RCU readers that traverse a newly inserted element of an RCU-protected data structure never see pre-initialization garbage in that element. In CONFIG_PREEMPT_NONE=y kernels, this guarantee combined with the grace-period guarantee permits RCU readers to traverse RCU-protected data structures using exactly the same sequence of instructions that would be used if these data structures were immutable. As always, free is a very good price!

    However, some care is required to make use of this publish-subscribe guarantee. When inserting a new element, updaters must take care to first initialize everything that RCU readers might access and only then use an RCU primitive to carry out the insertion. Such primitives include rcu_assign_pointer() and list_add_rcu(), but please see The RCU API, 2019 edition or the Linux-kernel source code for the full list.

  • Andrea Grandi – Set specific environment variables activating a Python virtual environment

    When using Python virtual environments it can be useful to have certain environment variables automatically set when we activate it. For example we can have a projects that needs to connect to a database or we may need specific settings to run a service. Automating this process makes sure we don't forget about setting everything we need.

  • Solving Django error 'NoReverseMatch at' URL with arguments '()' and keyword arguments '{}' not found. - https://pythoncircle.com

    Solving Django error 'NoReverseMatch at' URL with arguments '()' and keyword arguments '{}' not found, URL not found in Django, No reverse match in Django template error

  • Episode #31: Python Return Statement Best Practices and Working With the map() Function – The Real Python Podcast

    The Python return statement is such a fundamental part of writing functions. Is it possible you missed some best practices when writing your own return statements? This week on the show, David Amos returns with another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects. We also talk functional programming again with an article on the Python map function and processing iterables without a loop.

    We cover several other articles and projects from the Python community including, interactive data visualization with Pygal, everything you need to know about namedtuples, PEP 638 syntactic macros, python for kids, the new Nvidia Jetson board, and a reinforcement learning project named football.

How Intel's Clear Linux Is Competing Against Late-2020 Linux Distributions

As it's been a while since running a fresh Linux distribution comparison with Intel's Clear Linux platform and given all the autumn distribution updates inbound, here is a fresh look at the rolling-release Clear Linux up against a snapshot of Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora Workstation 33 Beta, openSUSE Tumbleweed 20200929, Arch-based Endeavour OS, and Debian Testing from the start of October. Read more Also: Intel Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" Linux Performance With The Dell XPS 13 9310

SUSE/OpenSUSE YaST, Tumbleweed and USE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Desktop Mode)

GNU Releases and Another Move to AGPL

  • GNU MIX Development Kit - News: GNU MDK 1.2.11 released [Savannah]

    A new bug fix release. Happy hacking!

  • vc-dwim - News: vc-dwim-1.10 released [stable] [Savannah]
    It's been nearly a year, so here's a new release.
Thanks to Karl Berry for making nearly all of the nontrivial changes.

NEWS

* Noteworthy changes in release 1.10 (2020-10-15) [stable]

** Changes in behavior

  vc-dwim now requires a one-line summary

** New features

  --debug is much more verbose, and implies --verbose.
  • Plausible Analytics Switches From MIT To GNU AGPL License Due To Competition - LinuxReviews

    Plausible Analytics is a free software web analytics platform designed to run in a Docker container and a corporation based in Estonia, Europe. They discovered that developing web analytics software and giving it away for free results in competing corporations building services around said software in direct competition to your own services.

Kernel: Linux 5.10, Apple Breaking Things, linux.conf.au 2021

  • Many Networking Improvements Land In Linux 5.10 - Phoronix

    The big networking pull request has landed in Linux 5.10 Git.  As with most kernel cycles, Linux 5.10 has a plethora of networking improvements from expanded driver coverage to new core networking features and continuing to advance the likes of (e)BPF.

  • Corsac.net - Echoes: iOS 14 USB tethering broken on Linux: looking for documentation and contact at Apple

    It's a bit of a long shot, but maybe someone on Planet Debian or elsewhere can help us reach the right people at Apple. Starting with iOS 14, something apparently changed on the way USB tethering (also called Personal Hotspot) is set up, which broke it for people using Linux. The driver in use is ipheth, developped in 2009 and included in the Linux kernel in 2010.

    •   
  • linux.conf.au 2021 call for sessions and miniconfs [LWN.net]

    The 2021 edition of linux.conf.au will be held online on January 23-25, 2021; the call for proposals has gone out with a relatively tight deadline of November 6. "Our theme is 'So what's next?'. We all know we're living through unprecedented change and uncertain times. How can open source play a role in creating, helping and adapting to this ongoing change? What new developments in software and coding can we look forward to in 2021 and beyond?" Since there is no travel involved, this is a rare opportunity for those who have not normally been able to participate in LCA. 

    •   

