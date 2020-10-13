Programming Leftovers
Load a list of lines into an array (easily) | Smonff [blogs.perl.org]
This blog post describes a common task my colleagues ask often about repeating a dynamic string in a defined token and adding some or, and, = in between, plus finishing smartly.
Stupid RCU Tricks: Torturing RCU Fundamentally, Part II - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal
Further reading of the Linux-kernel Documentation/RCU/Design/Requirements/Requirements.rst file encounters RCU's publish/subscribe guarantee. This guarantee ensures that RCU readers that traverse a newly inserted element of an RCU-protected data structure never see pre-initialization garbage in that element. In CONFIG_PREEMPT_NONE=y kernels, this guarantee combined with the grace-period guarantee permits RCU readers to traverse RCU-protected data structures using exactly the same sequence of instructions that would be used if these data structures were immutable. As always, free is a very good price!
However, some care is required to make use of this publish-subscribe guarantee. When inserting a new element, updaters must take care to first initialize everything that RCU readers might access and only then use an RCU primitive to carry out the insertion. Such primitives include rcu_assign_pointer() and list_add_rcu(), but please see The RCU API, 2019 edition or the Linux-kernel source code for the full list.
Andrea Grandi – Set specific environment variables activating a Python virtual environment
When using Python virtual environments it can be useful to have certain environment variables automatically set when we activate it. For example we can have a projects that needs to connect to a database or we may need specific settings to run a service. Automating this process makes sure we don't forget about setting everything we need.
Solving Django error 'NoReverseMatch at' URL with arguments '()' and keyword arguments '{}' not found. - https://pythoncircle.com
Solving Django error 'NoReverseMatch at' URL with arguments '()' and keyword arguments '{}' not found, URL not found in Django, No reverse match in Django template error
Episode #31: Python Return Statement Best Practices and Working With the map() Function – The Real Python Podcast
The Python return statement is such a fundamental part of writing functions. Is it possible you missed some best practices when writing your own return statements? This week on the show, David Amos returns with another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects. We also talk functional programming again with an article on the Python map function and processing iterables without a loop.
We cover several other articles and projects from the Python community including, interactive data visualization with Pygal, everything you need to know about namedtuples, PEP 638 syntactic macros, python for kids, the new Nvidia Jetson board, and a reinforcement learning project named football.
