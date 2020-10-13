today's leftovers
Michael Meeks' slides (PDF) on history of LibreOffice
OOXML / PDF Digital Signing in Draw and elsewhere conference talk
Today I gave a OOXML / PDF Digital Signing in Draw and elsewhere talk at the LibreOffice Conference 2020. The (virtual) room was well-crowded — somehow people find digital signatures interesting.
It contains an overview of the ODF/OOXML/PDF signing feature set and also details the latest improvements, like visible PDF signing.
I expect quite some other slides from other Collaborans and the wider community will be available on Planet, don’t miss them.
Chromium Blog: Chrome 87 Beta: WebAuthn in DevTools, Pan/Tilt/Zoom, Flow Relative Shorthands and More
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 87 is beta as of October 15, 2020.
Chrome 87 Beta Brings Further FTP Deprecation, Cookie Store API - Phoronix
Following last week's release of Chrome 86, Google has promoted its Chrome 87 web browser to beta.
Given the video conferencing boom, Chrome 87 Beta is introducing new interfaces for pan / tilt / zoom features on cameras for web-sites using the media track constraints. Users must grant the websites permission to make use of those camera features.
Ventoy 1.0.23 - Neowin
Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files. With Ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/Vmware/Xen...)
Elkhart Lake modules include headless, 4.5W model with SIL2 FuSa
Eurotech’s Linux-ready “CPU-161-19” and “CPU-161-20” Compact Type 6 modules offer RE and FE variants of the Atom x6000, respectively, with up to 3x 2.5GbE controllers. The industrial FE models add SIL2-enabled Functional Safety.
Not perfect, but close.
I installed Ultimate Edition 6.7 Developer now twice. I am thinking my daily driver, I am a developer. This is a LTS (Long Term Supported) release, I will let you know I have re-built it. I want you to enjoy it with me if you are a developer. A common user, I do not suggest it. You will find very few games, yes there are a few. Heavily strewn with applications to develop. We will move forward. I like to think of this as my base.
I do have a tighter one coming: 2098167 extents written (4,097 MB), let me do my job. I canceled it.
19% 818MB 227.6KB/s 4:12:52 ETA I won’t deal with that, uploading to our servers. 13 minutes v/s 4 hours… Once on our servers I can pass it around in a minute, multiple servers. 1% 65MB 1.1MB/s 1:04:47 ETA Should have left it alone. Sourceforge Hammered? Something new drop today? My internet is faster then SourceForge today.
NuTyX GNU/Linux
I'm very please to annonce the new NuTyX 12-beta4 testing release. The 64-bit version is a complete new project. They are no plan to release a version 12 of NuTyX in 32 bits.
Specify Form-Factors in Your Librem 5 Apps | Adrien Plazas
While more and more applications are being redesigned to take smartphones like the Librem 5 into account, PureOS still offers lots of desktop applications which are not ready to run on such devices yet.
As a user you want to know which applications are relevant to install, so PureOS Store will by default only present mobile-ready applications, while still letting you opt-into showing all applications to take full advantage of the Librem 5’s convergeant docked mode. As a user you also want to know which applications are relevant to run at a given time, so Phosh will let you run desktop-only applications only when the phone is docked.
This requires the applications to provide some information on which form-factors they can handle, if you are an application developer and you want your applications to work as expected on the Librem 5, please provide the relevant information as shown below.
NENA is a sweet little puzzle action-adventure where you control a robot with telepathy | GamingOnLinux
NENA is a new adventure following Botley, a robot that wants more than a life disposing of self-aware robotic boxes.
At some point in the far future, robotics and AI are so advanced that we had to pass laws to give them full awareness of life and it all seems as terrible as you can imagine. NENA might not look like much but it's quite a surprising little adventure with some amusing interactions.
In this short, top-down action-puzzler you start when you're first turned on, only to be told right away that your only reason for "living" is to put little boxes into a furnace to dispose of them — forever. The problem is, you're self-aware, you know about the world and the boxes you're supposed to burn to ashes are also aware. Thankfully, the boxes were programmed to like everything, even pain…
Steampunk grid-based dungeon-crawler Vaporum: Lockdown is out for Linux now | GamingOnLinux
Vaporum: Lockdown is a rather gorgeous steampunk dungeon crawler from Fatbot Games, which serves as a prequel to the original and it's now supported on Linux.
In this latest release you follow the story of Ellie Teller, a scientist who is a part of a mysterious research project in the middle of an ocean. After disastrous events, she struggles to survive and escape the tower of Arx Vaporum. While it's a prequel, the developer noted that it "expands on everything that made the original game good".
NumPad Rebooted
If you use the PageUp key a lot (e.g. accessing shell history) and instead of hitting PageUp you hit NumLock? and then it happens several times? the solution for me was to remap the NumLock key to become another PageUp.
This is for systems using Udev (which is now part of systemd), and a USB or PS/2 keyboard; I am not sure this is feasible for laptops, since as far as I know, on a laptop keyboard switching the Numpad on/off can be useful, gives you more keys on the already cramped keyboard.
How to use the Apache web server to install and configure a website - TechRepublic
Every so often I find it good to take a step back and go through the basics. It not only helps to ground me as a tech writer, but it helps a lot of people who are just learning the ropes of whatever piece of technology I'm talking about.
This time it's all about the Apache web server, a piece of software that's been around for decades, happily serving up small and large websites without fail. Apache works seamlessly with MySQL, PHP, and a host of other packages, so you can serve up simple static or incredibly dynamic websites.
UKUI desktop – SparkyLinux
A new desktop environment has been implemented into APTus & APTus AppCenter: UKUI
[...]
Installation (Sparky testing):
sudo apt update
sudo apt install sparky-desktop-ukui
or via APTus-> Desktop-> UKUI desktop icon.
XFS Patches For Linux 5.10 Delays The Year 2038 Problem To 2486
XFS patches for Linux 5.10 submitted by XFS file system maintainer Darrick J. Wong will delay the year 2038 problem for XFS by an additional 448 years. That should be enough to come up with a real long-term solution. The time-stamp patches were submitted as a part of a larger patch-set with a "large pile of new stuff".
[...]
The code widening the inode time-stamps gives us an additional 448 years to come up with a more long-term solution. It may be of interest that the XFS epoch starts at December 1901, not January 1970 like most other Unix time-stamps.
Another notable change in the patch-set adds inode btree counts to the allocation groups. That speeds up file system mounting and adds a little more metadata redundancy. There's also a mention of fixing "some math errors in the realtime allocator" in the patches comments.
It's not confirmed that the patches will make it into Linux 5.10, but it seems very likely. The merge window is open and Darrick J. Wong, employed by Oracle, is the XFS maintainer so XFS patches from him are merged as a matter of routine.
Vinchin Backup & Recovery is now tested and supported with Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
Oracle is pleased to announce that Vinchin, a provider of data protection solutions for enterprises, has tested and will support customers running its Backup & Recovery solution with Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager. This means that you can easily and efficiently backup and restore virtual machines running on Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager with Vinchin Backup & Recovery. Vinchin offers a modern and secure IT infrastructure solution that delivers high availability and scalability to drive transformative business outcomes for customers.
Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager is a server virtualization management platform based on the oVirt open-source project. It can be easily deployed to configure, monitor, and manage an Oracle Linux Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) environment with support from Oracle. Vinchin has provided its oVirt-based backup solution for several years and has customers throughout China, Europe and the Americas. Vinchin now supports its reliable backup and disaster recovery solution for customers running Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager.
