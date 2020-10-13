Programming Leftovers Load a list of lines into an array (easily) | Smonff [blogs.perl.org] This blog post describes a common task my colleagues ask often about repeating a dynamic string in a defined token and adding some or, and, = in between, plus finishing smartly.

Stupid RCU Tricks: Torturing RCU Fundamentally, Part II - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal Further reading of the Linux-kernel Documentation/RCU/Design/Requirements/Requirements.rst file encounters RCU's publish/subscribe guarantee. This guarantee ensures that RCU readers that traverse a newly inserted element of an RCU-protected data structure never see pre-initialization garbage in that element. In CONFIG_PREEMPT_NONE=y kernels, this guarantee combined with the grace-period guarantee permits RCU readers to traverse RCU-protected data structures using exactly the same sequence of instructions that would be used if these data structures were immutable. As always, free is a very good price! However, some care is required to make use of this publish-subscribe guarantee. When inserting a new element, updaters must take care to first initialize everything that RCU readers might access and only then use an RCU primitive to carry out the insertion. Such primitives include rcu_assign_pointer() and list_add_rcu(), but please see The RCU API, 2019 edition or the Linux-kernel source code for the full list.

Andrea Grandi – Set specific environment variables activating a Python virtual environment When using Python virtual environments it can be useful to have certain environment variables automatically set when we activate it. For example we can have a projects that needs to connect to a database or we may need specific settings to run a service. Automating this process makes sure we don't forget about setting everything we need.

Solving Django error 'NoReverseMatch at' URL with arguments '()' and keyword arguments '{}' not found. - https://pythoncircle.com Solving Django error 'NoReverseMatch at' URL with arguments '()' and keyword arguments '{}' not found, URL not found in Django, No reverse match in Django template error

Episode #31: Python Return Statement Best Practices and Working With the map() Function – The Real Python Podcast The Python return statement is such a fundamental part of writing functions. Is it possible you missed some best practices when writing your own return statements? This week on the show, David Amos returns with another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects. We also talk functional programming again with an article on the Python map function and processing iterables without a loop. We cover several other articles and projects from the Python community including, interactive data visualization with Pygal, everything you need to know about namedtuples, PEP 638 syntactic macros, python for kids, the new Nvidia Jetson board, and a reinforcement learning project named football.

FreeBSD 12.2-RC3 Now Available The third RC build of the 12.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.2-RC3 amd64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 i386 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 powerpc GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.2-RC3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.2-RC3 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 armv6 RPI-B o 12.2-RC3 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.2-RC3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.2-RC3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.2-RC3 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.2-RC3 armv7 RPI2 o 12.2-RC3 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.2-RC3 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.2/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.2" branch. A summary of changes since 12.2-RC2 includes: o Report what console the boot loader is telling the kernel to use and allow toggling between them. o Allow slow USB devices to be given more time to return their USB descriptors. o Allow using zstd and encryption in the loader. A list of changes since 12.1-RELEASE is available in the releng/12.2 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.2R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.2-RELEASE cycle progresses.