OverlayFS Adds A "Volatile" Option - Faster Performance But All Syncs Are Omitted
OverlayFS as the Linux union mount file-system that allows combining multiple underlying mount points into one is seeing a new feature with Linux 5.10.
This decade-old alternative to the likes of AuFS and UnionFS is used by the likes of the OpenWrt project and also can be used for container/Docker use-cases too. The main new feature of the OverlayFS changes for Linux 5.10 is the introduction of a new "volatile" mode exposed via the new mount option of the same name.
Programming Leftovers
FreeBSD 12.2-RC3 Now Available
The third RC build of the 12.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.2-RC3 amd64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 i386 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 powerpc GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.2-RC3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.2-RC3 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 armv6 RPI-B o 12.2-RC3 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.2-RC3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.2-RC3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.2-RC3 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.2-RC3 armv7 RPI2 o 12.2-RC3 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.2-RC3 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.2-RC3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.2/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.2" branch. A summary of changes since 12.2-RC2 includes: o Report what console the boot loader is telling the kernel to use and allow toggling between them. o Allow slow USB devices to be given more time to return their USB descriptors. o Allow using zstd and encryption in the loader. A list of changes since 12.1-RELEASE is available in the releng/12.2 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.2R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.2-RELEASE cycle progresses.
How Intel's Clear Linux Is Competing Against Late-2020 Linux Distributions
As it's been a while since running a fresh Linux distribution comparison with Intel's Clear Linux platform and given all the autumn distribution updates inbound, here is a fresh look at the rolling-release Clear Linux up against a snapshot of Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora Workstation 33 Beta, openSUSE Tumbleweed 20200929, Arch-based Endeavour OS, and Debian Testing from the start of October. Also: Intel Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" Linux Performance With The Dell XPS 13 9310
SUSE/OpenSUSE YaST, Tumbleweed and USE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 (Desktop Mode)
