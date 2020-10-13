antiX 19.3 Released with Wi-Fi Switch and LibreOffice 7.0, Latest Debian Buster Updates
Coming seven months after antiX 19.2, the antiX 19.3 release is here to introduce a new tool called Wi-Fi Switch, which can be used to select the Wi-Fi manager of your choice. Users, will be able to choose between the default Connman or the optional Ceni Wi-Fi connection managers.
On top of that, the default IceWM window manager has been updated to version 1.8.3 in this release, which is the first to move to the newest Firefox ESR release, version 78.3, and also include the latest LibreOffice 7.0 office suite. Also, the mps-youtube terminal-based YouTube player and downloader was updated with a fix for an apt_key bug.
today's howtos
No Linux for 10 Days
In my time away from my normal life, I was in a situation where I was without Linux for almost two weeks. I hear of people that consider time away from tech as being “refreshing”. I wouldn’t consider that the case at all but it was enlightening. Using “analog” methods for recording information is super inefficient but it did force me to work on my hand writing as it is atrocious. Secondly, having to use Windows 10 to do “digital work” was so frustrating, I will say, the points of frustration were not all the fault of Windows 10 but it did make me greatly despise using tech. It confirmed that if Linux went away and I was forced to use Windows 10, I just wouldn’t.In my time away from my normal life, I was in a situation where I was without Linux for almost two weeks. I hear of people that consider time away from tech as being “refreshing”. I wouldn’t consider that the case at all but it was enlightening. Using “analog” methods for recording information is super inefficient but it did force me to work on my hand writing as it is atrocious. Secondly, having to use Windows 10 to do “digital work” was so frustrating, I will say, the points of frustration were not all the fault of Windows 10 but it did make me greatly despise using tech. It confirmed that if Linux went away and I was forced to use Windows 10, I just wouldn’t.
OverlayFS Adds A "Volatile" Option - Faster Performance But All Syncs Are Omitted
OverlayFS as the Linux union mount file-system that allows combining multiple underlying mount points into one is seeing a new feature with Linux 5.10. This decade-old alternative to the likes of AuFS and UnionFS is used by the likes of the OpenWrt project and also can be used for container/Docker use-cases too. The main new feature of the OverlayFS changes for Linux 5.10 is the introduction of a new "volatile" mode exposed via the new mount option of the same name.
Krita 4.4 Scores Sizeable Update with Disney’s SeExpr Support
The digital drawing program Krita scores a sizeable update with its major release Krita 4.4.
