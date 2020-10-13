Google Coral SBC was the first development board with Google Edge TPU. The AI accelerator was combined with an NXP i.MX 8M quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor and 1GB RAM to provide an all-in-all AI edge computing platform. It launched for $175, and now still retails for $160 which may not be affordable to students and hobbyists. [...] The board runs Debian based Mendel Linux distribution developed by Google for Coral boards and supports TensorFlow Lite and AutoML Vision Edge with the latter enabling “fast, high-accuracy custom image classification models”.

Coming seven months after antiX 19.2, the antiX 19.3 release is here to introduce a new tool called Wi-Fi Switch, which can be used to select the Wi-Fi manager of your choice. Users, will be able to choose between the default Connman or the optional Ceni Wi-Fi connection managers. On top of that, the default IceWM window manager has been updated to version 1.8.3 in this release, which is the first to move to the newest Firefox ESR release, version 78.3, and also include the latest LibreOffice 7.0 office suite. Also, the mps-youtube terminal-based YouTube player and downloader was updated with a fix for an apt_key bug.

today's howtos How to Resolve "Temporary failure in name resolution" Issue Sometimes when you try to ping a website, update a system or perform any task that requires an active internet connection, you may get the error message ‘temporary failure in name resolution’ on your terminal.

How to install latest LibreOffice version on Debian 10 LibreOffice is a free and open-source office-suite productivity software. It is a free alternative for Microsoft Office. It has applications for database management, spreadsheets, presentations, word processor, and graphic editing. It runs on Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. Since the LibreOffice has multiple versions. The current versions are 6.3.x and 6.4.x. For this particular article, I am going to install the latest LibreOffice version 6.4.

Fail2ban on Linux: An Internet Security and Utility Tool for Server Admin Fail2ban is an internet security utility tool for Linux server and web-host admins. You can use the Fail2ban tool to control, monitor, and add rules on your Linux server. Suppose you have a website on any hosting platform. [...] But, definitely, the Fail2ban can reduce the number of DDOS attacks on your Linux server. Once you install the Fail2ban tool on your Linux server and set the parameters, it can automatically protect your server from login attacks. Fail2ban uses the Jail script to make the Linux server secure. Jail is the settings script file, where all the default IP blocking and maintaining parameters are set. Understanding the Jail script is essential to ensure the security of your Linux server.

How to Switch Kernels on Arch Linux One of the reasons why people use Arch Linux is that it is a bleeding edge rolling release. You get most software and the Linux kernel before users of other distributions. But this doesn’t mean that you have to always use the latest mainline kernel. There are several kernel options available, and I am going to show you switch kernels in Arch Linux.

Cryptographic Signing using ssh-keygen(1) with a FIDO Authenticator Hitherto, releases of the fwobac software (which underlies Undeadly) have been unsigned. This is overdue for change, so for the latest release [version 1.7], we are providing a digital signature. As signing is being performed manually, why not employ an additional [hardware] factor? signify(1) does not support the use of FIDO authenticators. However, recent versions of OpenSSH do support signing using the [under-appreciated] -Y sign option of ssh-keygen(1), and with the recent addition of FIDO authenticator support to OpenSSH [as reported previously], we have a means (using tools in base OpenBSD) of using a hardware factor when signing files.