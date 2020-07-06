Kernel: PowerPC 601, Zen 3 and Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer in Linux 5.10
-
PowerPC 601 Support Retired In Linux 5.10 While Continuing To Bring Up POWER10 - Phoronix
The POWER architecture changes have been submitted for the Linux 5.10 kernel. As expected, the PowerPC 601 support is retired as that original 32-bit PowerPC processor from the early 90's.
The PowerPC 601 support is cleared out with Linux 5.10 since it's no longer actively being used on new kernel releases and not part of any default kernel configuration. Given the PowerPC 601 is sufficiently different from later models, it's beneficial to remove the 601 support for reducing the ongoing code/maintenance burden.
-
Linux 5.10 Perf Adds More Reporting For Zen 1, Initial Zen 3 Support - Phoronix
The perf tool updates have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.10 merge window.
The tool updates for Linux 5.10 now allow reporting L2 prefetch events and iTLB instruction fetch hit events for Zen 1.
But besides those belated bits for Zen 1, there is also initial Zen 3 (Family 19h) perf tool support. That Zen 3 support is enabled by currently matching Zen 2 events with no new Zen 3 metrics currently being exposed.
-
Linux 5.10 Will Have A Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer - LinuxReviews
Linus Torvalds has merged a set of printk() patches by John Ogness that make the kernel ring buffer (what you see if you type dmesg fully lock-less. This is a big improvement that allows messages to be stored and read without the need for temporary per-CPU buffers with no risk of deadlocks.
[...]
John Ogness gave a 57 minute long video titled "Why is printk() so complicated?" detailing the history of the Linux kernel's ring buffer since Linux 0.01 (Linux-0.01.tar.gz) was released in 1991 to 2019 at the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference. He pointed out the problems with the long-used printk() implementation and proposed a set of ideas for improving printk() and the kernel's ring buffer functionality at that conference. Some of of his work has now been merged to the Linux git tree, ensuring that it will be a part of Linux 5.10 when it gets released in a few months time.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 693 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and DRM/Monopoly
Kernel: PowerPC 601, Zen 3 and Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer in Linux 5.10
This week in KDE: Plasma 5.20 released, and looking forwards
We released Plasma 5.20 this week and I think our QA generally paid off–it seems to have been one of the smoothest releases I can remember despite all of the changes! That said, Neon experienced some packaging issues that affected users on the release day, which we’re investigating, and we’ll figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. those issues have all been fixed now, so it should be safe to upgrade, if you haven’t done so yet. And of course we spent a lot of time fixing the few regressions in Plasma 5.20 that did manage to slip through, but also working on the next versions! Also: More KDE Wayland Fixes Heading Into Plasma 5.20.1
systemd Free Distro antiX 19.3 Brings Latest Update
antiX project releases its latest bug-fix, updated version antiX 19.3 based on stable Debian 10 "Buster".
Recent comments
38 min 59 sec ago
8 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago