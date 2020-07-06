Programming With Python and Raspberry Pi
-
Flask project setup: TDD, Docker, Postgres and more - Part 2 - The Digital Cat
In this series of posts I explore the development of a Flask project with a setup that is built with efficiency and tidiness in mind, using TDD, Docker and Postgres.
-
Flask project setup: TDD, Docker, Postgres and more - Part 3 - The Digital Cat
-
Python Bytes: #203 Scripting a masterpiece for Python web automation
-
Talk Python to Me: #286 Python and ML at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)'s primary function is the construction and operation of planetary robotic spacecraft, though it also conducts Earth-orbit and astronomy missions. It is also responsible for operating NASA's Deep Space Network.
On this episode, you'll meet Chris Mattman. He's the Division Manager for the Artificial Intelligence, Analytics and Innovation at NASA JPL and he's JPL's first Principal Scientist in the area of Data Science. We cover a wide range of topics, and dive into how Python and open-source are growing in the space exploration field. And he answers the question of whether he thinks we'll have Python running on robots and rovers in space.
-
Monitor your GitHub build with a Raspberry Pi pumpkin
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 639 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and DRM/Monopoly
Kernel: PowerPC 601, Zen 3 and Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer in Linux 5.10
This week in KDE: Plasma 5.20 released, and looking forwards
We released Plasma 5.20 this week and I think our QA generally paid off–it seems to have been one of the smoothest releases I can remember despite all of the changes! That said, Neon experienced some packaging issues that affected users on the release day, which we’re investigating, and we’ll figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. those issues have all been fixed now, so it should be safe to upgrade, if you haven’t done so yet. And of course we spent a lot of time fixing the few regressions in Plasma 5.20 that did manage to slip through, but also working on the next versions! Also: More KDE Wayland Fixes Heading Into Plasma 5.20.1
systemd Free Distro antiX 19.3 Brings Latest Update
antiX project releases its latest bug-fix, updated version antiX 19.3 based on stable Debian 10 "Buster".
Recent comments
38 min 59 sec ago
8 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago