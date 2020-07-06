today's howtos
Deploying Talkyard Forum Under Ngnix With Docker
Deploying Talkyard forum is a tricky task. Follow this hybrid docker approach to deploy Talkyard on a server with other web-services.
How to Update Firefox on Ubuntu [Beginner's Tip] - It's FOSS
The other day, one It’s FOSS reader asked me, “Abhishek, How do I Update Firefox on Ubuntu”.
The question surprised me because there are no specific steps for updating Firefox. When you update Ubuntu, Firefox is updated with it. Just keep your system updated to get the latest Firefox.
How To Install Dokuwiki on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dokuwiki on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DokuWiki is considered to be the most versatile open-source Wiki software application which is proven to meet your demanding wiki needs. Using a very familiar interface, it allows you to easily scale and optimize using many advanced features. Utilizing files instead of a database, DokuWiki is extremely flexible with the type of system it will run on (no database server required).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Dokuwiki on a Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install SparkyLinux 5.12 + VMware Tools on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin
This video tutorial shows how to install SparkyLinux 5.12 on VMware Workstation step by step. This tutorial is also helpful to install SparkyLinux 5.12 on physical computer or laptop hardware. We also install VMware Tools (Open VM Tools) on SparkyLinux for better performance and usability features: Fit Guest Now, Drag-Drop File and Clipboard Sharing.
Proprietary Software and DRM/Monopoly
Kernel: PowerPC 601, Zen 3 and Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer in Linux 5.10
This week in KDE: Plasma 5.20 released, and looking forwards
We released Plasma 5.20 this week and I think our QA generally paid off–it seems to have been one of the smoothest releases I can remember despite all of the changes! That said, Neon experienced some packaging issues that affected users on the release day, which we’re investigating, and we’ll figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. those issues have all been fixed now, so it should be safe to upgrade, if you haven’t done so yet. And of course we spent a lot of time fixing the few regressions in Plasma 5.20 that did manage to slip through, but also working on the next versions! Also: More KDE Wayland Fixes Heading Into Plasma 5.20.1
systemd Free Distro antiX 19.3 Brings Latest Update
antiX project releases its latest bug-fix, updated version antiX 19.3 based on stable Debian 10 "Buster".
