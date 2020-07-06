Proprietary Software and DRM/Monopoly FOSS Patents: Fortnite users continue to make in-app purchases on iOS that bypass Apple's payment system: court filing says "Epic is stealing money from Apple" In yesterday's filing, Apple says it has the right to sue Epic not only for breach of contract but also for tort, given that Epic would face tort liability "if [t]c had never executed the contracts with Apple and had instead found another way to smuggle Fortnite and its 'hotfix' payment mechanism into the App Store." Apple argues that a company protecting itself against such behavior through contracts must not be in a weaker legal position than one that doesn't. What Apple does clarify is that it won't seek "multiplicative recovery" if the same conduct on Epic's part constituted both a breach of an agreement and fraud. In other words, Apple would then content itself with only the greater of the two alternative amounts. It appears that the "hotfix" was just a simple data point on Epic's servers--not program code, but merely a trigger. When the iOS version of Fortnite checked on that data point, it offered an alternative payment mechanism to end users in circumvention of Apple's in-app payment rules. After the "hotfix" that Apple says became Epic's hot mess, Fortnite was removed from the App Store. That means it cannot be downloaded to iOS devices right now, and Epic has already failed twice (with a motion for a temporary restraining order as well as a motion for a preliminary injunction) to get a court to force Apple to tolerate an iOS version of Fortnite that bypasses Apple's in-app payment system.

Why Apple’s App Store Is Under Siege Fueling the fire was a report issued last week by House Democrats summing up an antitrust probe into four Big Tech companies — Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google — and urging Congress to enact new laws to curb the companies’ power. The 449-page report called on Congress to enact new laws to curb the companies’ power, including prohibiting companies like Apple from operating “adjacent lines of business” (in other words, preventing it from offering its own apps in the App Store that compete with those from third parties). “Apple’s monopoly power over app distribution on iPhones permits the App Store to generate supra-normal profits,” the House Judiciary Committee report said.

Microsoft Says Long-Time Deals Executive Brown Leaving Company Microsoft Corp. said mergers and acquisitions chief Marc Brown is leaving the company after a more than two-decade stint working on deals ranging from LinkedIn to Nokia Oyj’s handset unit. Brown, vice president of corporate development, reported to Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood. Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw on Friday confirmed Brown’s departure and declined to comment on a replacement. The company is still conducting a search for a senior business development executive to replace Peggy Johnson, who left in July to become chief executive officer at Magic Leap Inc.

Your brand new Oculus Quest 2 can’t play Oculus Go games, John Carmack confirms [Ed: Digital Restrictions (DRM) in action] If you bought a new Oculus Quest 2 with the hopes of experiencing games from the now-discontinued Oculus Go, I have bad news: the company has decided not to include support for Go titles on the Quest 2, Oculus’ consulting CTO John Carmack confirms on Twitter. When the Oculus Quest 2 launched three days ago, some people noticed there was no feature on the UI that allowed users to access Go apps and games, something the original Quest headset featured. Carmack did not go into much detail on why support was not added other than “[he] totally lost the internal debate over backwards compatibility.”

Kernel: PowerPC 601, Zen 3 and Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer in Linux 5.10 PowerPC 601 Support Retired In Linux 5.10 While Continuing To Bring Up POWER10 - Phoronix The POWER architecture changes have been submitted for the Linux 5.10 kernel. As expected, the PowerPC 601 support is retired as that original 32-bit PowerPC processor from the early 90's. The PowerPC 601 support is cleared out with Linux 5.10 since it's no longer actively being used on new kernel releases and not part of any default kernel configuration. Given the PowerPC 601 is sufficiently different from later models, it's beneficial to remove the 601 support for reducing the ongoing code/maintenance burden.

Linux 5.10 Perf Adds More Reporting For Zen 1, Initial Zen 3 Support - Phoronix The perf tool updates have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.10 merge window. The tool updates for Linux 5.10 now allow reporting L2 prefetch events and iTLB instruction fetch hit events for Zen 1. But besides those belated bits for Zen 1, there is also initial Zen 3 (Family 19h) perf tool support. That Zen 3 support is enabled by currently matching Zen 2 events with no new Zen 3 metrics currently being exposed.

Linux 5.10 Will Have A Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer - LinuxReviews Linus Torvalds has merged a set of printk() patches by John Ogness that make the kernel ring buffer (what you see if you type dmesg fully lock-less. This is a big improvement that allows messages to be stored and read without the need for temporary per-CPU buffers with no risk of deadlocks. [...] John Ogness gave a 57 minute long video titled "Why is printk() so complicated?" detailing the history of the Linux kernel's ring buffer since Linux 0.01 (Linux-0.01.tar.gz) was released in 1991 to 2019 at the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference. He pointed out the problems with the long-used printk() implementation and proposed a set of ideas for improving printk() and the kernel's ring buffer functionality at that conference. Some of of his work has now been merged to the Linux git tree, ensuring that it will be a part of Linux 5.10 when it gets released in a few months time.