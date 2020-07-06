today's leftovers
Richard Brown: Regular Releases are Wrong, Roll for your life - LinuxReviews
openSUSE Chairman Richard Brown made a really compelling argument for why a rolling release model is better than using "stable" packages that have to have fixes back-ported to them in a 35 minute video presentation at the joint openSUSE+LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 taking place this week.
Valve have released the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest schedule, sales and livestreams | GamingOnLinux
With the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest coming up between October 21st through 26th, Valve have now put up the schedule so you can make space for some fun events.
This is the first ever event of its kind of Steam, dedicated to celebrating games that cross between physical and digital. Valve worked with Auroch Digital, to bring together virtual let’s plays, panels, talks and more streaming activities and of course a nice big sale too.
The Co-op News Punch Podcast returns for Episode 23 | GamingOnLinux
It's here, did you miss us? The News Punch Podcast has returned with another co-op chat in Episode 23. Just like the last episode, it's a casual-chat podcast between myself and long-time GOL contributor and Linux livestreamer Samsai.
Who should use Linux
I've established in many videos who Linux is NOT for, but who is it made for?
Proprietary Software and DRM/Monopoly
Kernel: PowerPC 601, Zen 3 and Fully Lock-Less Ring Buffer in Linux 5.10
This week in KDE: Plasma 5.20 released, and looking forwards
We released Plasma 5.20 this week and I think our QA generally paid off–it seems to have been one of the smoothest releases I can remember despite all of the changes! That said, Neon experienced some packaging issues that affected users on the release day, which we’re investigating, and we’ll figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. those issues have all been fixed now, so it should be safe to upgrade, if you haven’t done so yet. And of course we spent a lot of time fixing the few regressions in Plasma 5.20 that did manage to slip through, but also working on the next versions! Also: More KDE Wayland Fixes Heading Into Plasma 5.20.1
systemd Free Distro antiX 19.3 Brings Latest Update
antiX project releases its latest bug-fix, updated version antiX 19.3 based on stable Debian 10 "Buster".
