Ben Cotton is the Senior Program Manager at IBM subsidiary Red Hat and "primarily" the Fedora Program Manager. He presented How Fedora Is Run And Why in about 30 minutes at the joint openSUSE/LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 this week. In it he argues that Fedora is "mostly" independent and not completely controlled by Red Hat or it's owner IBM. [...] Ben Cotton's presentation from the joint openSUSE/LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 covers these areas...

In this tutorial, we will be showing you how to install the Roundcube Webmail email client on our latest Ubuntu 20.04 VPS, LTS release (Focal Fossa). Roundcube is a free and open source webmail client. Roundcube has an intuitive and user-friendly interface translated in more than 80 languages. Its excellent UX makes Roundcube one of the most popular webmail solutions in the world. The installation of Roundcube is pretty easy and it can run on any Linux server with either a LAMP or LEMP stack. It can also run on almost all web servers and database servers. With all of this, let’s start our installation process.

This video tutorial shows how to install Tiny Core Linux 11.1 on VMware Workstation step by step. We'll also install applications such as Firefox, Spacefm and Leafpad on Tiny Core Linux. This tutorial is also helpful to install Tiny Core Linux 11.1 on physical computer or laptop hardware. We also install VMware Tools (Open VM Tools) on Tiny Core Linux for better performance and usability features.

Our existing profiling tools for improving software performance implicitly also identify parts that presumably increase the power consumption, and we do have specialized tools like powertop that are good at identifying specific types of power drains. But not everything is visible in there, e.g. CPU/GPU trade-offs, or the actual effects of power management options or display settings. So being able to measure the actual power consumption between the wall plug and the full device seems useful, to the very least to verify that assumptions we make from other profiling tools actually hold.

This year I migrated my blog from the famous WordPress blogging platform to Jekyll static site generator. The main reasons were the handling of code snippets, simplicity, and security. I think that WordPress is fine, but my own time with WordPress is certainly up.

There was a really good desktop dictionary program StarDict available on Ubuntu for years. It means a lot for education! Unfortunately, it was no longer available on 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" and later since it got discontinued. That means 18.04 LTS users can still install it but 20.04 LTS users lost it. Fortunately, we have its modern replacement named QStarDict with same functionalities available for 20.04. This tutorial explains how to get it to your system and supplies example in adding dictionary data and finally how to use it.

today's leftovers Richard Brown: Regular Releases are Wrong, Roll for your life - LinuxReviews openSUSE Chairman Richard Brown made a really compelling argument for why a rolling release model is better than using "stable" packages that have to have fixes back-ported to them in a 35 minute video presentation at the joint openSUSE+LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 taking place this week.

Valve have released the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest schedule, sales and livestreams | GamingOnLinux With the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest coming up between October 21st through 26th, Valve have now put up the schedule so you can make space for some fun events. This is the first ever event of its kind of Steam, dedicated to celebrating games that cross between physical and digital. Valve worked with Auroch Digital, to bring together virtual let’s plays, panels, talks and more streaming activities and of course a nice big sale too.

The Co-op News Punch Podcast returns for Episode 23 | GamingOnLinux It's here, did you miss us? The News Punch Podcast has returned with another co-op chat in Episode 23. Just like the last episode, it's a casual-chat podcast between myself and long-time GOL contributor and Linux livestreamer Samsai.

Who should use Linux I've established in many videos who Linux is NOT for, but who is it made for?