Graphics: NVIDIA, Radeon and Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
While NVIDIA is usually quite timely in supporting new versions of the Linux kernel and aim to have out a driver by the end of the release candidates for new series, in the case of the recently minted Linux 5.9 kernel it's taking a lot longer.
NVIDIA sent out an advisory to their customers on Friday that they don't expect to have Linux 5.9 kernel support in their proprietary graphics driver until mid-November, or about one month after the kernel was released as stable.
NGG Appears To Be In Good Shape For RDNA 2 / RX 6000 Series
NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) ended up being fairly buggy/problematic for Navi but it looks like for the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 (RDNA 2 / Navi 2) launch that it's in better shape.
The NGG support for Navi 1x involved a lot of driver work from at times enabling it only to disable some functionality to other tweaks in avoiding hangs or other problems around it.
Zink In Mesa 20.3 Now Hits OpenGL 3.3, Can Run Blender With This OpenGL-on-Vulkan
For weeks there have been patches getting the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation to OpenGL 4.6 while mainline Mesa has been at OpenGL 3.0 support. Thankfully the out-of-tree patch delta is being reduced and this week in Mesa 20.3-devel the code has been upstreamed getting the support level to OpenGL 3.3.
Ben Cotton: How Fedora Is Run And Why
