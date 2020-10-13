Stable Kernels: 5.9.1, 5.8.16, 5.4.72, 4.19.152, 4.14.202, 4.9.240 and 4.4.240
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.1 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.8.16
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 77 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Ben Cotton: How Fedora Is Run And Why
Ben Cotton is the Senior Program Manager at IBM subsidiary Red Hat and "primarily" the Fedora Program Manager. He presented How Fedora Is Run And Why in about 30 minutes at the joint openSUSE/LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 this week. In it he argues that Fedora is "mostly" independent and not completely controlled by Red Hat or it's owner IBM. [...] Ben Cotton's presentation from the joint openSUSE/LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 covers these areas...
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
13 min 43 sec ago
26 min 41 sec ago
3 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 10 min ago
18 hours 56 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago