12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Internet Forum Software An internet forum application is a discussion platform where individuals hold conversations in the form of posted messages. This type of software is a very powerful tool to run online communities, to disseminate information, share experiences and ideas, receive online support, interact with others learning new intercultural skills, and much more. Forums are online communities where people share thoughts, ideas and opinions. Organizations also use forums as a method of supporting their customers. A forum can contain a number of subforums, each of which can have several topics. Within a forum’s topic, each new discussion started is called a thread.

