Android Leftovers
-
The 20 Best Skateboarding Games for Android Device in 2020
-
14 new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers from the last two weeks including Ratio, Amazon AR Player, and OnePlus Messages (10/3/20 - 10/17/20)
-
6 Important Details to Consider When Picking Your Next Android Phone
-
5 reasons to use Android 11’s quick access smart home controls
-
Initial Google Pixel 5 review: The best premium Pixel
-
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: A larger Mi Band
-
Android Circuit: Surprising Samsung Galaxy Leak, OnePlus 8T Launch, Google Pixel 5 Reviews
-
Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First
-
Score the TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K Smart Android TV on sale for $250 today only
-
Five things to do with an Android VPN
-
Android Auto-Inspired Driving Mode for Google Assistant Is Now Live
-
What should you do before selling your Android phone or iPhone?
-
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Internet Forum Software
An internet forum application is a discussion platform where individuals hold conversations in the form of posted messages. This type of software is a very powerful tool to run online communities, to disseminate information, share experiences and ideas, receive online support, interact with others learning new intercultural skills, and much more. Forums are online communities where people share thoughts, ideas and opinions. Organizations also use forums as a method of supporting their customers. A forum can contain a number of subforums, each of which can have several topics. Within a forum’s topic, each new discussion started is called a thread.
Ben Cotton: How Fedora Is Run And Why
Ben Cotton is the Senior Program Manager at IBM subsidiary Red Hat and "primarily" the Fedora Program Manager. He presented How Fedora Is Run And Why in about 30 minutes at the joint openSUSE/LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 this week. In it he argues that Fedora is "mostly" independent and not completely controlled by Red Hat or it's owner IBM. [...] Ben Cotton's presentation from the joint openSUSE/LibreOffice Virtual Conference 2020 covers these areas...
