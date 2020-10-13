KDE is a desktop environment specifically designed for the operating system of Arch Linux. It is favorable over other desktop environments because of its exclusive features. It requires less space and can operate swiftly without any issue. Professional programmers prefer to work directly on Arch Linux, instead of using a desktop environment. But KDE is highly compatible for you if you are not at an advanced level of the operating system of Arch Linux. The response rate of KDE is relatively grater then other desktop environments. The weigh of KDE is light because of its minimal space requirement. In this guide, all the steps that you need for the installation of the KDE4 desktop environment are available in detail. Arch Linux is a bit tricky to operate, but it has amazing features that incorporate well with the KDE. KDE is the perfect tool for you to launch your applications on Arch Linux smoothly. It offers various features that can be of great help in your coding functions. KDE falls in the list of best desktop environments for Arch Linux. You need to verify that the KDE version you are using doesn’t conflict with the codes of plasma. Because in that case, your server will ask you to kill plasma before continuing with KDE installation. It is one of the prime reasons why programmers prefer KDE over other Linux desktop environments.