WTTR.in | Weather Forecast in the Terminal
In the spirit of using this site as my public facing notebook. I sharing with you and future me, what might be, the most beautiful terminal based weather forecast application wttr.in. Rather than babble endlessly about all my reasons for my love for the terminal, I am going to link you here to my Tmux blathering.
There is nothing to install, unless you don’t have curl but that is pretty standard fare on a modern Linux distribution. If you do not have curl, please consult your distribution instructions on getting it installed as with openSUSE it is there automatically.
I also want to note, most people, normal people, will just glance at their phone and be done with it. I, however, am not most normal people as the mobile form factor is not my favorite place to do anything.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 706 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Best Icon Packs for Linux
This article will cover various icon themes that you can use to change the look and feel of your Linux distribution. While there are many icon themes available for Linux, this article will list most popular themes that are active in development.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.9.1, 5.8.16, 5.4.72, 4.19.152, 4.14.202, 4.9.240 and 4.4.240
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.1 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.8.16 Linux 5.4.72 Linux 4.19.152 Linux 4.14.202 Linux 4.9.240 Linux 4.4.240
Recent comments
3 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 33 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago