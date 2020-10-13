today's howtos
Need to get a detailed readout on your Linux PC? Install Hardinfo. It’s a fantastic app that can tell you everything from your PC tech specs to CPU benchmarks, Linux kernel module info, and more! Here’s how to get it running on Linux!
The installation of Hardinfo is roughly similar for all mainstream Linux operating systems, as the app is very popular and available in almost all distro software repositories. To start installing the Hardinfo app on your computer, launch a terminal window, and follow along with the installation instructions outlined below that correspond with your distribution.
The AUR, which stands for Arch Unit Repository, is used to install software pertinent to Arch Linux and otherArch distributions in the Linux operating system. But, before diving deep into the procedure for using AUR with Arch Linux, it is crucial to comprehend the concept of the AUR. Using the AUR not only enhances the efficacy of the system, but it also provides easy installation of various applications and packages. This guide provides an introduction to AUR, methods for using the AUR, and reasons to opt for the AUR. The step-by-step procedure provided in this article will allow you to run and install apps effectively via the AUR and its respective packages.
The Linux operating system is based extensively on the command-line structure. That makes it difficult to download a customized wallpaper for your system. Using a desktop environment changes this, though highly professional programmers do not generally opt for the desktop environment and consider it instead for beginners only in the world of programming.
That being the case, every IT programmer is not a professional, so a desktop environment can be of much assistance. This guide shows you how to download distinctive wallpapers on your Arch Linux system using a desktop environment. Different desktop environments encompass particular methods for downloading custom wallpapers. You can also use the wallpaper manager to find new and visually appealing wallpapers for your desktop. The wide variety of wallpapers available can make your system screen look more eye-catching.
Arch Linux is an operating system of Linux that is highly compatible with the central programming unit of i689 and x68-64. Its software packages encompass Pacman that is responsible for auto up-gradation, installation, and removal of software packages. Its other features cover cosmopolitan documentation and binary packages for the effective operationality of the hardware system.
Steam is a prevailing digitalize platform that chiefly deals with the gaming. In the Arch Linux, Steam is a life savior for the gaming geeks. Visually, most of the best games are mostly congruent with the OS of Windows. But, Steam had made it convenient for the users of Arch Linux to play games without any trouble. It has become an unshakable credential element for the gaming on Arch Linux. You can now access the pre-eminent games on your Arch Linux due to Steam. It falls in the category of applications that provides entertainment on the delicate OS of Arch Linux. Steam has various features that can facilitate you in the active management of your gaming gears. In inhibits the in-home streaming particularity, with which you can stream your online gaming platform. Arch Linux is not perfectly stabilizing OS for gaming, so it’s better to configure the audio and video drivers before initiating the process of installation. This guide will promote the effective usance of Steam on Arch Linux so you could enjoy your gaming time.
There are two different methods of going to line X in the nano editor which we will discuss one by one over here.
Note: This solution has been tested with Ubuntu 20.04.
While working with the nano editor, you might want to jump to the last line of a file without having to scroll through the entire file.
KDE is a desktop environment specifically designed for the operating system of Arch Linux. It is favorable over other desktop environments because of its exclusive features. It requires less space and can operate swiftly without any issue. Professional programmers prefer to work directly on Arch Linux, instead of using a desktop environment. But KDE is highly compatible for you if you are not at an advanced level of the operating system of Arch Linux. The response rate of KDE is relatively grater then other desktop environments. The weigh of KDE is light because of its minimal space requirement. In this guide, all the steps that you need for the installation of the KDE4 desktop environment are available in detail. Arch Linux is a bit tricky to operate, but it has amazing features that incorporate well with the KDE. KDE is the perfect tool for you to launch your applications on Arch Linux smoothly. It offers various features that can be of great help in your coding functions. KDE falls in the list of best desktop environments for Arch Linux. You need to verify that the KDE version you are using doesn’t conflict with the codes of plasma. Because in that case, your server will ask you to kill plasma before continuing with KDE installation. It is one of the prime reasons why programmers prefer KDE over other Linux desktop environments.
If you like to organize folders in a quick and intuitive manner on Ubuntu 20.04, Sunflower can be the right tool for you. In this short tutorial you will learn how to install Sunflower on Ubuntu 20.04 and similar distros.
Here’s how to install BalenaEtcher quickly and conveniently. With it you can create pen drives and memory cards to boot from various systems. Learn how to Install BalenaEtcher on Ubuntu.
BalenaEtcher is a free and open source utility used to flash image files, such as .iso or .img files, as well as compressed folders to create SD cards and USB flash drives.
This video tutorial shows how to install Arch Linux 2020.09 with LXDE Desktop on VMware Workstation step by step. We'll install applications such as Firefox, VLC, FileZilla, Leafpad and Arch Linux Wallpaper on Arch Linux 2020. We'll also install VMware Tools (Open VM Tools) on Arch Linux 2020 LXDE Desktop for better performance and usability (Fit Guest Now and Drag-Drop File and Mouse Integration). This tutorial also helps for installing Arch Linux on physical computer or laptop.
Printing in Manjaro and the majority of other Linux distributions is handled through the CUPS system. After installing Manjaro Linux, setting up a printer is one of the first tasks that many users will need to tackle.
