Kernel: Security Fixes, Microsoft Trojan Horse and MIPS
Linux 5.9.1 + 6 Other Stable Kernels Out For Addressing "Bleeding Tooth" Vulnerability - Phoronix
One week past the Linux 5.9 official debut, Linux 5.9.1 is now available. Making this initial point release a bit more noteworthy is including the fixes for the "Bleeding Tooth" Bluetooth vulnerability made public this week.
BleedingTooth is a remote code execution vulnerability affecting Linux that stems from a heap-based type confusion in the L2CAP code. But in all it's not as pressing as some other vulnerabilities since it first of all relies upon the attacker being within Bluetooth range of vulnerable systems and relies upon some intricate details before an attacker can send a rogue L2CAP packet to cause a remote code execution within the BlueZ Bluetooth stack.
New NTFS Linux Driver Spun A Ninth Time, Still Under Review - Phoronix
Back in August was the surprise that Paragon Software is looking to mainline their NTFS read-write driver in the mainline Linux kernel after years of offering it as a commercial driver for those needing reliable support for this Microsoft file-system on Linux. Two months later they are now up to their ninth revision of this driver in their pursuit of mainline inclusion.
Paragon was quick to update their "NTFS3" driver patches following some initial criticism by upstream developers. They have continued refining the code with adding additional features, fixing various code issues, better code formating, handling behavior like remounting a file-system, and fixing compressed file operations.
Ingenic X2000/X2000E MIPS IoT Processor Supported By Linux 5.10
The Linux 5.10 kernel is bringing support for new MIPS-based Ingenic SoCs.
The China-based Ingenic Semiconductor announced the X2000 series this summer as the latest in their XBurst1-based SoCs that are based on the MIPS32 architecture. The X2000/X2000E is designed for use within IoT applications as alternatives to ARM and RISC-V SoCs.
The Ingenic X2000/X2000E are fabbed at 28nm and feature two MIPS32 cores clocked at 1.2~1.5GHz. The X2000 supports 128MB of LPDDR3 memory while the X2000E can handle 256MB of LPDDR2 memory. Again, these SoCs are intended just for specialized IoT use-cases.
CopyQ Clipboard Manager 3.13.0 Released with New Script / Commands
CopyQ, free open-source advanced clipboard managing software, released version 3.13.0 with new script function and command line options.
Top 6 hacking tools for Kali Linux
In this article, you will learn about the top 6 most used hacking tools for Kali Linux. Kali Linux is the most popular pen-testing operating system out there. It is popular for having everything under one hood. The user just have to boot it up and just do its things – No setup is required as the people who develop it have done that for you. In this guide, I list the top 6 most popular and widely used hacking tools for Kali Linux so let’s see what are these.
WTTR.in | Weather Forecast in the Terminal
In the spirit of using this site as my public facing notebook. I sharing with you and future me, what might be, the most beautiful terminal based weather forecast application wttr.in. Rather than babble endlessly about all my reasons for my love for the terminal, I am going to link you here to my Tmux blathering. There is nothing to install, unless you don’t have curl but that is pretty standard fare on a modern Linux distribution. If you do not have curl, please consult your distribution instructions on getting it installed as with openSUSE it is there automatically. I also want to note, most people, normal people, will just glance at their phone and be done with it. I, however, am not most normal people as the mobile form factor is not my favorite place to do anything.
