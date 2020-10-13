In this article, you will learn about the top 6 most used hacking tools for Kali Linux. Kali Linux is the most popular pen-testing operating system out there. It is popular for having everything under one hood. The user just have to boot it up and just do its things – No setup is required as the people who develop it have done that for you. In this guide, I list the top 6 most popular and widely used hacking tools for Kali Linux so let’s see what are these.

WTTR.in | Weather Forecast in the Terminal In the spirit of using this site as my public facing notebook. I sharing with you and future me, what might be, the most beautiful terminal based weather forecast application wttr.in. Rather than babble endlessly about all my reasons for my love for the terminal, I am going to link you here to my Tmux blathering. There is nothing to install, unless you don’t have curl but that is pretty standard fare on a modern Linux distribution. If you do not have curl, please consult your distribution instructions on getting it installed as with openSUSE it is there automatically. I also want to note, most people, normal people, will just glance at their phone and be done with it. I, however, am not most normal people as the mobile form factor is not my favorite place to do anything.