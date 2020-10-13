SystemRescueCd Changes Its Name to SystemRescue After More Than 16 Years
SystemRescueCd is dead! Long live SystemRescue! After more than 16 years, developer François Dupoux decided to change the name of his system rescue and recovery distribution from SystemRescueCd to SystemRescue, most probably to keep up with the times as CDs are no longer a popular format these days.
Of course, that won’t stop you from writing SystemRescue to a CD or DVD disc if that’s what you want, but these days we’re booting Linux distributions from USB sticks as they’re more versatile and even allow us to save some of the data on the drive while running the live system.
