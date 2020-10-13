IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
About me and my life ...: Fedora 32 : About positive and negative lookahead with Bash commands.
Today I will talk about something more complex in Linux commands called: positive and negative lookahead.
This solution can be found in several programming languages including Bash
The lookahead process is part of regular expressions.
The lookahead process looks ahead in the string and sees if it matches the given pattern, but then disregard it and move on.
It is very useful when we want to go through the strings.
The lookahead process can be both positive and negative depending on the purpose.
When the best ideas win, do we recognize everyone who shaped them? | Opensource.com
A closer look at the nature of innovation might cause us to rethink how we participate in meritocracies.
Red Hat expands Ansible ready to run cloud programs
DevOps, like the name says, is all about making it easier to integrate development and operations. Red Hat's take on DevOps, Ansible, is all about making it easier to run cloud-native and hybrid-cloud platforms on the cloud. At 2020's AnsibleFest, Red Hat announced that Ansible would connect traditional server and hybrid cloud with Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, its Kubernetes platform, with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM). At the same, time Ansible now comes with over 55 ready-to-run programs via its Ansible Content Collections.
After Years of Promise and Hype, Is AI Once More Failing to Deliver? [Ed: IBM still leaning on mindless hype wave called after its racist founder]
The June 13 issue of The Economist included an in-depth look at the limits of AI, with seven articles on the subject. “There is no question that AI - or, to be precise, machine learning, one of its sub-fields - has made much progress,” notes The Economist in the issue’s overview article. “Computers have become dramatically better at many things they previously struggled with… Yet lately doubts have been creeping in about whether today’s AI technology is really as world-changing as it seems. It is running up against limits of one kind or another, and has failed to deliver on some of its proponents’ more grandiose promises.”
Transformative technologies, - remember the dot-com bubble, - are prone to hype cycles, when all the excitement and publicity accompanying their early achievements often lead to inflated expectations, followed by disillusionment if the technology fails to deliver. But AI is in a class by itself, as the notion of machines achieving or surpassing human levels of intelligence has led to feelings of both wonder and fear over the past several decades.
The article reminds us that AI has gone through two such major hype cycles since the field began in the mid-1950s. Early achievements, - like beating humans at checkers and proving logic theorems, - led researchers to conclude that machines would achieve human-level intelligence within a couple of decades. This early optimism collapsed leading to the first so-called AI winter from 1974-1980. The field was revived in the 1980s with the advent of commercial expert systems and Japan’s Fifth Generation project, but it didn’t last long, leading to the second AI winter from 1987-1993.
