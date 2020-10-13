Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, AntiX 19.3, "Did The Linux Market Share Never Actually Rise?" This Week in Linux 121: Linux 5.9, KDE Plasma 5.20, LibreOffice, Pine64 & More - TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a monster of a show with so many great topics and even some potentially controversial stuff to talk about. We’re going to start off this episode with the namesake of the show, the Linux Kernel with version 5.9 being released. KDE announced the latest version of Plasma with version 5.20 and Pine64 made some really cool announcements of their own that I am so excited to share with you. LibreOffice published an Open Letter to Apache OpenOffice about what they think should happen with the future of OpenOffice. This one will be very interesting. We got a new release of Krita with version 4.4 this week. Later in the show we will talk about some Distro release related to 2 recovery distros: Redo Rescue 3.0 and Rescuezilla 2.0. Then we’ll round out the show with some Security News related to a Critical Bluetooth Vulnerability found nicknamed “BleedingTooth”. All that and much more comming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

An Installation And First Look At AntiX 19.3 - YouTube This is an installation and first look at the recently released AntiX 19.3. AntiX is a Debian-based Linux distribution that is light, fast and gorgeous. It is systemd-free and it has both 32-bit and 64-bit ISOs.

Did The Linux Market Share Never Actually Rise? There have been tons of articles talking about how the Linux marketshare has been rising and I was incredibly skeptical about this back when I did my first video on the topic and rightly so because it seems like the Linux desktop marketshare never actually grew and it's back to where it was previously.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers About me and my life ...: Fedora 32 : About positive and negative lookahead with Bash commands. Today I will talk about something more complex in Linux commands called: positive and negative lookahead. This solution can be found in several programming languages including Bash The lookahead process is part of regular expressions. The lookahead process looks ahead in the string and sees if it matches the given pattern, but then disregard it and move on. It is very useful when we want to go through the strings. The lookahead process can be both positive and negative depending on the purpose.

Red Hat expands Ansible ready to run cloud programs DevOps, like the name says, is all about making it easier to integrate development and operations. Red Hat's take on DevOps, Ansible, is all about making it easier to run cloud-native and hybrid-cloud platforms on the cloud. At 2020's AnsibleFest, Red Hat announced that Ansible would connect traditional server and hybrid cloud with Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, its Kubernetes platform, with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM). At the same, time Ansible now comes with over 55 ready-to-run programs via its Ansible Content Collections.

After Years of Promise and Hype, Is AI Once More Failing to Deliver? [Ed: IBM still leaning on mindless hype wave called after its racist founder] The June 13 issue of The Economist included an in-depth look at the limits of AI, with seven articles on the subject. “There is no question that AI - or, to be precise, machine learning, one of its sub-fields - has made much progress,” notes The Economist in the issue’s overview article. “Computers have become dramatically better at many things they previously struggled with… Yet lately doubts have been creeping in about whether today’s AI technology is really as world-changing as it seems. It is running up against limits of one kind or another, and has failed to deliver on some of its proponents’ more grandiose promises.” Transformative technologies, - remember the dot-com bubble, - are prone to hype cycles, when all the excitement and publicity accompanying their early achievements often lead to inflated expectations, followed by disillusionment if the technology fails to deliver. But AI is in a class by itself, as the notion of machines achieving or surpassing human levels of intelligence has led to feelings of both wonder and fear over the past several decades. The article reminds us that AI has gone through two such major hype cycles since the field began in the mid-1950s. Early achievements, - like beating humans at checkers and proving logic theorems, - led researchers to conclude that machines would achieve human-level intelligence within a couple of decades. This early optimism collapsed leading to the first so-called AI winter from 1974-1980. The field was revived in the 1980s with the advent of commercial expert systems and Japan’s Fifth Generation project, but it didn’t last long, leading to the second AI winter from 1987-1993.